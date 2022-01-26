Public Safety — Jan. 26, 2022

The OCSO Orion Twp. Substation

responded to 351 calls from

Jan. 10-16, 2022

• Felony Arrests: 0

• Misdemeanor Arrests: 3

• Traffic Accidents: 15

Traffic stop turns into warrant arrest for Pontiac man

A deputy on patrol on Lapeer Road (M-24) near Silverbell Road made a traffic stop for a fraudulent plate at 12:16 a.m. Jan. 10.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as a 40-year-old man from the City of Pontiac. A computer Law Enforcement Information Network (LEIN) check revealed the driver had a valid warrant out of the 6th Circuit Court for non-payment of child support.

The man was arrested and lodged at the Oakland County Jail on his warrant.

Woman arrested for Operating While Intoxicated

Deputies were on patrol and saw a vehicle traveling 35 miles per hour on Lapeer Road (M-25) near Brown Road and stopped the vehicle at 2:02 a.m. Jan. 12 for impeding traffic.

The driver, a 30-year-old woman from Warren, Michigan, appeared to be intoxicated, and had slurred speech, blood shot eyes and smelled of alcohol.

The woman was unable to complete sobriety tests as instructed.

She submitted to a Preliminary Breath Test (PBT) registering .143 Blood Alcohol Content (BAC). A BAC of .08 is considered legally intoxicated in Michigan.

The woman was arrested and taken to the hospital for a blood draw then lodged at the Oakland County Jail pending blood results.

Thieves steal woman’s wallet, attempt to use her credit cards

A 28-year-old resident on the 500 block of Kimberly Court went into the Orion Twp. substation at 1:08 p.m. Jan. 13 to report her wallet was stolen from her vehicle.

The woman reported that at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 12 she parked her vehicle in front of her apartment complex and left her wallet in the vehicle unsecured.

At 6:30 a.m. Jan. 13, her boyfriend discovered the vehicle in disarray and the wallet was missing.

The woman also reported that Genesis Bank informed her an unknown suspect tried to purchase items in the amount of $497 from the Walmart in Lapeer.

All credit cards have since been canceled. This incident is under investigation.

Orion Twp. Man assaults father, threatens to ‘kill someone’

An Orion Township man is in custody and has been arraigned for assaulting his father and threatening to “kill someone.”

Deputies got a call to go to the 1100 block of Ridgeview Circle for a domestic assault report at 9:08 p.m. Jan. 13.

Dispatch announced that a suspect had just physically assaulted his father and was in the street holding gardening tools yelling, “I’m going to kill someone!”

When deputies arrived, they saw two men actively fighting and attempted to detain both men. One of the men actively resisted deputies and subsequently was tasered and taken into custody.

Deputies interviewed the suspects and witnesses at the scene and learned that a 31-year old-man was home alone drinking alcohol.

When the man’s parents came home an argument ensued and the man assaulted his 61-year-old father.

The mother called the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office during the fight.

Based on the physical evidence and statements, the 31-year-old man was arrested for domestic violence and lodged at the Oakland County Jail.

The Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office authorized a complaint for Domestic Violence.

The suspect was arraigned by Magistrate Soma from the 52-3 District Court in Rochester Hills and given a $5,000 bond, with 10 percent surety, and remains in custody.