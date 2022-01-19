Public Safety — Jan. 19

The OCSO Orion Twp. Substation

responded to 351 calls from

Jan. 3-9, 2022

• Felony Arrests: 0

• Misdemeanor Arrests: 5

• Traffic Accidents: 24

Too drunk? – just stop in the road

During routine patrol in the area of Clarkston Road and Pine Tree Road, deputies saw a vehicle remaining stationary on the double yellow line at 1:58 a.m. Jan. 4.

Deputies approached the vehicle and saw that the driver, a 19-year-old Orion Township man, had slurred speech, smelled of intoxicants and had vomited on himself.

The driver was given field sobriety tests, which he did not pass.

The driver was given a Preliminary Breath Test (PBT) which yielded the result of .123 Blood Alcohol Content (BAC). A BAC of .08 is considered legally drunk in Michigan

The man was then taken for a blood draw at a local hospital and safely transported to the Oakland County Jail where he was released the following morning.

Charges are pending lab results.

Drunk man assaults wife, charged with Domestic Assault

Oakland County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the 4100 block of Loumar Lane for a domestic assault report at 3:01 a.m. Jan. 5.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they saw that the victim, a 38-year-old Orion Township woman, had blood on her bottom lip.

She informed them that her husband had been drinking and hit her.

The husband, a 52-year-old Orion Township man, was placed under arrest and lodged at the Oakland County Jail pending the issuance of criminal charges.

The Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office authorized the complaint for Domestic Violence.

The warrant was authorized by Magistrate Marie Soma from the 52-3 District Court.

The man was arraigned and given a $5,000 personal bond.

Firefighters save woman from suspected overdose

Deputies responded to the 600 block of Kimberly at 1:40 a.m. Jan. 7 for a woman who was unconscious and not breathing.

Deputies arrived and witnessed Orion Township Fire Department personnel performing life-saving measures on a 27-year-old Orion woman. It was learned that the woman had overdosed.

Orion Township firefighters administered Narcan with positive results, saving the woman.

Firefighters then transported the woman

to McLaren Hospital for treatment.

Drunk driver drives into ditch

Deputies were dispatched to the area of N. Baldwin Road and Indianwood Road at 11:35 p.m. Jan. 8 for a report of a vehicle in the ditch.

Deputies approached the vehicle at which time the driver, a 25 -year-old male resident of Orion Township, fled the scene on foot. Deputies were able to locate the driver.

The driver was given field sobriety tests, which he did not pass.

The driver was then given a Preliminary Breath Test, which yielded the result of .112 Blood Alcohol Content (BAC). A BAC of .08 is considered legally drunk in Michigan.

The driver was then taken for a blood draw and a local hospital and safely transported to the Oakland County Jail, where he was released the following morning.

Charges are pending lab results.

Why punch the car?: Man needs mental health evaluation, car fixed

While deputies were on patrol, they were flagged down by a 61-year-old Orion Township man on the side of the road at 2:22 p.m. Jan. 9.

The man said that his son, a 34-year-old Orion Township resident, was acting irrationally so he pulled over.

His son then exited the vehicle and started punching the vehicle, then walked away.

Deputies located the son and determined that he needed to be transported to St. Joseph’s for mental health evaluation.

Drunk driver ends up in the ditch

While on patrol on Baldwin Road near Baldwin Court at 12:43 a.m. Jan. 9 deputies noticed a vehicle in the ditch.

Deputies approached the vehicle, at which time it was determined that the driver, a 41 -year-old Orion Township man, had been drinking.

The driver was given field sobriety tests, which he failed. He was then given a Preliminary Breath Test, which yielded the result of .145 Blood Alcohol Content (BAC). A BAC of .08 is considered legally drunk in Michigan.

The driver was then taken for a blood draw at a local hospital and then safely transported to the Oakland County Jail where he was released the following morning.

Charges are pending lab results.