Public Safety — Jan. 18, 2023

The OCSO Orion Twp. Substation

responded to 338 calls from

Jan. 2-8,2023

• Felony Arrests: 1

• Misdemeanor Arrests: 4

• Traffic Accidents:

No charges for Orion Twp. man in domestic assault case

A 28-year-old man was arrested after slamming his ex-girlfriend to the ground, a sheriff’s office incident report stated.

Deputies went to the 500 block of Kimberly in Orion Cove Apartments for a domestic assault at 3:42 a.m. Jan. 4.

A 34-year-old woman said that she was arguing with her ex-boyfriend about him seeing someone else.

As her ex was trying to leave, she gave him a hug and asked for him to stay. When he continued out of the apartment, she punched the closet door.

At this point the man returned into the apartment and grabbed the woman by both arms and slammed her to the ground.

Based on the statements and physical evidence at the scene the man was arrested for Domestic Assault and lodged at the Oakland County Jail.

The Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office declined to authorize the charge of Domestic Violence.

The man was released from custody.

Prescription meds stolen from vehicle while man is shopping

An Ortonville man had his prescription medication stolen after going to a doctor’s appointment in Orion Township on Jan. 2.

The 67- year-old man told deputies that he went to his doctor’s appointment in Orion Township and then to a pharmacy to pick up his medications.

After getting the medications he stopped at two different businesses in Orion Township prior to going home.

However, when he arrived home and was unloading his vehicle, he noticed that the prescriptions were missing.

The suspects are unknown and detectives are investigating.

Shoppers went on a spree but did not pay for the items

Authorities are looking for two women who allegedly stole two shopping carts full of items from Bath and Body Works, 4808 S. Baldwin Rd., on Jan. 2.

A store employee told deputies that two women entered the store and each selected a shopping cart. They began walking around the store selecting various items and were talking with employees while shopping.

After their shopping carts were full, both women exited the store passing all points of purchase, making no attempt to pay for the merchandise.

Detectives are investigating Woman’s purse stolen from unlocked vehicle

A 39-year-old Waterford woman contacted sheriff’s deputies at 1:40 p.m. Jan. 5 to report that someone had broken into her vehicle while she was working in Orion Township.

Deputies went to the 600 block of S. Lapeer Road and learned that the woman arrived at work at 9 a.m. and left her purse in her vehicle.

When she returned to her vehicle at noon for lunch, she noticed that her purse had been stolen.

The vehicle was unlocked at the time.

Detectives are investigating.

Orion Twp. woman who had not contacted family in months found dead of natural causes

An Orion Township woman died suddenly from natural causes, a sheriff’s office incident report stated.

Deputies went to the 1000 block of Brown Road for a welfare check at 12:58 a.m. Jan. 5 after a woman called authorities and said that she has not heard from her mother-in-law in several months and requested deputies to check on her.

Deputies arrived and noticed that the lights were on and heard water running inside the house, and that water was leaking out of the foundation.

Deputies were able to enter the home and located the deceased woman. Detectives and the medical examiner’s office arrived and began their investigation. — J.N.

Thieves steal identity of Orion Twp. infant, mother is sent a collection notice

A 31-year-old Orion Township woman notified authorities that her infant son was the apparent victim of identity theft.

The woman went to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Orion Township substation at 11:28 a.m. Jan. 5 after receiving a bill from a collection agency for services that were allegedly rendered in 2019.

The woman contacted the company and discovered that the bill was for services rendered to her son – who was one-year-old at the time – and that they never used the service before.

Detectives are investigating.

The OCSO Orion Twp. Substation is at 2323 Joslyn Rd. in the Orion Twp. Municipal Complex.

— J.N.