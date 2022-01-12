Public Safety — Jan. 12, 2022

The LOPD responded to
107 calls from Dec. 27, 2021
to Jan. 2, 2022
• Felony Arrests: 0
• Misdemeanor Arrests: 5
• Traffic Accidents: 0
Wallet returned to owner
Lake Orion police were called to a local business on S. Broadway Street on Dec. 27 after someone found a wallet and called police.
The owner of the wallet was informed and their wallet was returned.
Expired driver’s licenses result in court summons for man, woman
Lake Orion police stopped a speeding vehicle on Broadway Street (M-24) near Park Island at 3:50 p.m. on Dec. 28.
Police found that the 52-year-old Shelby Township woman driving was doing so with an expired license.
She was given a misdemeanor court summons.
Later that evening, at 9:55 p.m., police stopped a speeding vehicle at M-24 and Shadbolt Street.
The officer found that the 30-year-old man out of Van Buren Township was operating the vehicle with an expired license.
He was also issued a misdemeanor court summons.
Missing cash leads to investigation
Lake Orion Police responded to a call shortly before noon on Dec. 29 when a local business on Park Boulevard (M-24) called authorities for a theft.
According to the report, money was missing from the business’ cash drawer.
Police are investigating.
Sterling Heights PD execute Lake Orion warrant
On Jan. 1 at 2:44 p.m., the LOPD was informed that Sterling Heights police were holding a 19-year-old Shelby Twp. man on a traffic warrant out of Lake Orion.
The Sterling Heights PD were given court information to give to the man.
Lapeer man booked for driving on a suspended license
At 6:34 p.m. on Dec. 30, Lake Orion police made a traffic stop on Park Blvd. and Church Street for a vehicle with no license plate.
The driver, a 44-year-old Lapeer man, was found to be operating with a suspended license.
He was brought back to the polices station by deputies and booked before being released with a misdemeanor court summons.
The Lapeer man also had a warrant for non-payment to Probate Court in Lapeer.
The man was arrested and Lapeer County authorities were informed.
The LOPD responded to
123 calls from Jan. 3, 2021
to Jan. 9, 2022
• Felony Arrests: 0
• Misdemeanor Arrests: 3
• Traffic Accidents: 2
New year starts with hit and run
Lake Orion Police were dispatched to a residence on Bridge Street at 8:07 p.m. Jan. 4.
According to the police report, the resident’s vehicle was hit by another vehicle while sitting in their driveway.
The other vehicle left the scene without reporting the accident.
Late-night reckless driving leads to Oxford man’s arrest
Lake Orion Police pulled over a vehicle at 1:40 a.m. on Jan. 8 on Broadway Street at W. Flint Street after watching a vehicle do a burnout and make a left turn onto W. Flint Street on a solid red light.
The driver, a 22-year-old Oxford man, was arrested for reckless driving and his truck was impounded.
The man was booked at the Lake Orion police station and given a misdemeanor court summons.
Police respond to three-car pile-up on M-24 near Elizabeth Street
Lake Orion police responded to a three-car pile-up at M-24 and Elizabeth Street on Saturday.
All three vehicles were traveling northbound on M-24, police reports said.
An accident occurred when a white Dodge Ram van rear-ended a black GMC pushing the GMC into white Chevrolet that had been stopped on the roadway.
No injuries were reported.
Don’t drive on a suspended license; man arrested on warrants
Lake Orion police pulled over a vehicle on S. Broadway Street (M-24) and Atwater Street for a traffic violation at 12:05 a.m. on Jan. 9.
During the stop, the officer discovered the driver, a 22-year-old Washington Twp. man, was operating the vehicle with a suspended license.
The driver was arrested and booked at the Lake Orion police station. He was then released with a misdemeanor court summons.
Police also discovered that the man had warrants out of Oak Park and Clinton townships.
Both police agencies were informed of the man’s arrest and the man was given court information.