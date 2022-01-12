Public Safety — Jan. 12, 2022

The LOPD responded to

107 calls from Dec. 27, 2021

to Jan. 2, 2022

• Felony Arrests: 0

• Misdemeanor Arrests: 5

• Traffic Accidents: 0

Wallet returned to owner

Lake Orion police were called to a local business on S. Broadway Street on Dec. 27 after someone found a wallet and called police.

The owner of the wallet was informed and their wallet was returned.

Expired driver’s licenses result in court summons for man, woman

Lake Orion police stopped a speeding vehicle on Broadway Street (M-24) near Park Island at 3:50 p.m. on Dec. 28.

Police found that the 52-year-old Shelby Township woman driving was doing so with an expired license.

She was given a misdemeanor court summons.

Later that evening, at 9:55 p.m., police stopped a speeding vehicle at M-24 and Shadbolt Street.

The officer found that the 30-year-old man out of Van Buren Township was operating the vehicle with an expired license.

He was also issued a misdemeanor court summons.

Missing cash leads to investigation

Lake Orion Police responded to a call shortly before noon on Dec. 29 when a local business on Park Boulevard (M-24) called authorities for a theft.

According to the report, money was missing from the business’ cash drawer.

Police are investigating.

Sterling Heights PD execute Lake Orion warrant

On Jan. 1 at 2:44 p.m., the LOPD was informed that Sterling Heights police were holding a 19-year-old Shelby Twp. man on a traffic warrant out of Lake Orion.

The Sterling Heights PD were given court information to give to the man.

Lapeer man booked for driving on a suspended license

At 6:34 p.m. on Dec. 30, Lake Orion police made a traffic stop on Park Blvd. and Church Street for a vehicle with no license plate.

The driver, a 44-year-old Lapeer man, was found to be operating with a suspended license.

He was brought back to the polices station by deputies and booked before being released with a misdemeanor court summons.

The Lapeer man also had a warrant for non-payment to Probate Court in Lapeer.

The man was arrested and Lapeer County authorities were informed.