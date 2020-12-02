Public Safety — Dec. 2, 2020

The LOPD responded to

66 calls from Nov. 16-22, 2020

The man was arrested for Domestic Violence Third Offense. Because of the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, the man was arraigned at the 52nd/1st District Court in Novi.

After investigating the incident, police determined a 53-year-old Lake Orion man assaulted his 55-year-old girlfriend, also a Lake Orion resident.

Lake Orion Police responded to a call regarding a domestic violence incident at a residential complex on Orion Road at 11:11 p.m. Nov. 27.

Lake Orion man arrested for his third domestic violence offense

The OCSO Orion Twp. Substation responded

to 401 calls from Nov. 16-22, 2020

• Felony Arrests: 1

• Misdemeanor Arrests: 1

• Traffic Accidents: 18

The case of the vanishing vehicle

A 25-year-old Rochester Hills man contacted Oakland County Sheriff’s deputies after his vehicle was stolen from the Orion Apartments off Waldon Road.

Deputies met with the man at 2:49 p.m. Nov. 23 at the Orion Township substation and learned that the man met his girlfriend at the Orion Apartments.

After arriving, he parked his vehicle in front of the 1900 block of Big Bend Circle, locked his vehicle and left the area.

When the he returned, his vehicle was gone. Deputies searched the area and checked other sources for the vehicle.

All information and evidence collected were forwarded to detectives to continue the investigation.

Man believes damage to his truck was intentional

Deputies were dispatched to the 3200 block of Yosemite Drive for a malicious destruction of property to a vehicle report after a 33-year-old man told deputies that he discovered damage to his company truck.

The man stated that he parked his company truck at the corner of Glacier and Yosemite at 8:30 a.m. Nov. 21.

When he returned to his vehicle at 2:45 p.m. Nov. 23, he noticed that the driver’s side mirror was broken off. The victim believes the damaged mirror was intentional.

All information and evidence collected were turned over to detectives to continue the investigation.

It’s leave a tip, not take the jar

A thief apparently did not enjoy his coffee enough to leave a tip, so he stole the whole tip jar instead.

Deputies went to the Starbucks, 4960 S. Baldwin Rd., for a larceny report at 8:29 p.m. Nov. 24.

The coffee shop manager told deputies that a four-door red sedan pulled up in the drive-thru window and grabbed the tip jar from the window which contained approximately $100 and drove off.

There was video surveillance and deputies turned over all evidence to detectives.

Boy sustains burns after trying to build a camp fire

Deputies and the Orion Township Fire Department responded to the 400 block of Hoyt Drive for a 12-year-old boy who received burns on his legs, arms and face, police reports stated.

First responders were dispatched to the accident scene around 1:55 p.m. Nov. 27, according to police reports.

The boy was playing in the backyard with another 14-year-old where they constructed a fort that was dug into the ground.

The boys were attempting to make a campfire with gasoline when the boy’s clothing caught on fire, police said.

STAR paramedics transported the boy and his mother to the Detroit Burn Center.

Drunk driver causes personal injury accident off Silverbell Road

The sheriff’s office received a 911 call at 2:08 p.m. Nov. 28 for a personal injury accident in the area of Silverbell Road and Oakland Ridge Drive.

Deputies responded to the area, located the vehicle, made the scene safe and spoke with the driver responsible for the accident.

An investigation revealed that the driver, a 50-year-old Clarkston man, had been drinking.

The man submitted to a preliminary breath test (PBT) with the results being .20 blood alcohol content (BAC), more than twice the legal limit of .08 BAC.

The driver was arrested for Operating while Intoxicated and transported to the hospital for a blood draw. He was later transported to the Oakland County Jail without incident

Thieves get a hotel room, door dash on woman’s credit card

Some unknown suspects stole a woman’s credit card and made hotel reservations and even ordered a meal on the woman’s dime.

Deputies were dispatched to the 4700 block of Stonegate Circle at 4:05 p.m. Nov. 28 for a fraud complaint after a 27-year-old woman had her credit card and ID stolen.

The woman told deputies that several items were ordered from Wal-Mart on her credit card, and shipped to the Springhill Suites in Rochester Hills.

The victim was able to confirm that the orders were shipped and that a door dash employee spoke with hotel employees but was turned away because there was nobody staying there with that name.

The hotel employee informed the victim that there was a reservation made for Dec. 3 for one night in her name – the victim did not authorize anyone to make the reservation.

Authorities did not identify any suspects in the case. All information and evidence collected was turned over to detectives to continue the investigation.

Suspect bites a deputy, taken for a mental health evaluation

An Orion Township deputy was bitten on the leg when authorities tried to calm a man who appeared to be exhibiting signs of a mental health episode.

Deputies were dispatched to the 2600 block of Aubrey Drive at 3:44 p.m. Nov. 29 for reports of a man with short sleeves and barefoot walking around outside handing out calculators.

Upon arrival, deputies met family members and located the 68-year-old resident in the basement underneath a sleeping bag. As deputies attempted to speak with the man, he became agitated and incoherent with his responses.

The man then started throwing glass bottles as the deputies attempted to calm him down in order to get him to the hospital for evaluation.

The man refused to comply with deputies’ orders, and EMS and deputies were attempting to gain control of the man when he bit one of the deputies on the back of the leg.

Deputies were able to gain control of the man and he was transported by STAR EMS for an evaluation.

The deputy sought medical treatment for her injuries and was released.