Public Safety — Dec. 15, 2021

The OCSO Orion Twp. Substation
responded to 467 calls from
Dec. 6-12, 2021
• Felony Arrests: 0
• Misdemeanor Arrests: 3
• Traffic Accidents: 22
Girl arrested for assaulting her grandfather, no charges brought
Deputies went to the 2600 block of Aubrey Road at 5:24 p.m. Dec. 8 after receiving a report of a missing juvenile girl.
Deputies arrived and found the girl next door at a friend’s house and determined the girl was involved in a verbal argument with her grandfather, a 78-year-old Orion Township resident.
The argument turned physical when the girl kicked her grandfather several times before leaving the home.
Deputies interviewed both parties and based upon the victim’s statements and the physical evidence, the girl was arrested for domestic assault and lodged at Children’s Village pending a prosecutor’s review.
The Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office declined to issue a petition on the juvenile.
Clarkston man arrested for OWI after driving recklessly
A Clarkston man who had a blood alcohol level (BAC) more than twice the legal limit was arrested for drinking and driving after driving recklessly on Dec. 10.
An Oakland County Sheriff’s Office deputy on routine patrol pulled the vehicle over at 1:32 a.m. Dec. 10 on Baldwin Road near Maybee Road after witnessing the vehicle speeding and almost hitting a curb.
The deputy identified the driver as a 22-year-old Clarkston man, who had slurred speech and blood shot eyes. The man was unable to complete sobriety tests as instructed.
The man submitted to a Preliminary Breath Test (PBT), registering a .181 BAC. A BAC of .08 is considered legally intoxicated in Michigan.
The man was arrested for Operating While Intoxicated and safely transported to the hospital for a blood draw and then lodged at the Oakland County Jail.
Fight during pickup Bball game could lead to charges
A 21-year-old Sterling Heights man went into the Orion Township substation at 11:22 p.m. Dec. 10 to report he was the victim of an assault and battery at Basketball America, 257 Clarkston Rd.
The victim said that on April 18, 2021, at approximately 8 p.m., he was playing a pickup basketball game. During the game a 37-year-old Sterling Heights man charged the victim and began throwing punches. The fight was broken up and the game continued without further incident.
Deputies conducted interviews and watched video of the incident. This incident was turned over to the prosecutor’s office for charges.
The LOPD responded to
86 calls from Dec. 6-12, 2021
• Felony Arrests: 1
• Misdemeanor Arrests: 1
• Traffic Accidents: 1
LOPD investigates alleged embezzlement of $10,000 from local business
Lake Orion police are investigating an embezzlement case at a local business on N. Park Boulevard after receiving a complaint on Dec. 10.
A 71-year-old Oxford woman allegedly embezzled approximately $10,000 from the business.
Man arrested, taken to jail for driving while intoxicated
Lake Orion police stopped a vehicle for traffic violation at 10:49 p.m. Dec. 10 at S. Broadway Street (M-24) and Park Island and discovered the driver was intoxicated, the man’s third offense.
The 50-year-old Orion Township man showed signs of intoxication so police obtained a search warrant for a blood draw.
The man was lodged at the Oakland County Jail and police are awaiting results of the blood draw to file charges.
Man with a suspended license gets in car accident
Lake Orion police went to N. Park Boulevard (M-24) and Elizabeth Street at 12:14 p.m. Dec. 11 for a traffic crash after one vehicle crashed into the back of another.
While at the accident scene, the police officer discovered that one of the drivers operating privileges were suspended.
A 38-year-old Waterford man was arrested for driving on a suspended license and booked at the Lake Orion Police Station.