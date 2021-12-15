Public Safety — Dec. 15, 2021

The OCSO Orion Twp. Substation

responded to 467 calls from

Dec. 6-12, 2021

• Felony Arrests: 0

• Misdemeanor Arrests: 3

• Traffic Accidents: 22

Girl arrested for assaulting her grandfather, no charges brought

Deputies went to the 2600 block of Aubrey Road at 5:24 p.m. Dec. 8 after receiving a report of a missing juvenile girl.

Deputies arrived and found the girl next door at a friend’s house and determined the girl was involved in a verbal argument with her grandfather, a 78-year-old Orion Township resident.

The argument turned physical when the girl kicked her grandfather several times before leaving the home.

Deputies interviewed both parties and based upon the victim’s statements and the physical evidence, the girl was arrested for domestic assault and lodged at Children’s Village pending a prosecutor’s review.

The Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office declined to issue a petition on the juvenile.

Clarkston man arrested for OWI after driving recklessly

A Clarkston man who had a blood alcohol level (BAC) more than twice the legal limit was arrested for drinking and driving after driving recklessly on Dec. 10.

An Oakland County Sheriff’s Office deputy on routine patrol pulled the vehicle over at 1:32 a.m. Dec. 10 on Baldwin Road near Maybee Road after witnessing the vehicle speeding and almost hitting a curb.

The deputy identified the driver as a 22-year-old Clarkston man, who had slurred speech and blood shot eyes. The man was unable to complete sobriety tests as instructed.

The man submitted to a Preliminary Breath Test (PBT), registering a .181 BAC. A BAC of .08 is considered legally intoxicated in Michigan.

The man was arrested for Operating While Intoxicated and safely transported to the hospital for a blood draw and then lodged at the Oakland County Jail.

Fight during pickup Bball game could lead to charges

A 21-year-old Sterling Heights man went into the Orion Township substation at 11:22 p.m. Dec. 10 to report he was the victim of an assault and battery at Basketball America, 257 Clarkston Rd.

The victim said that on April 18, 2021, at approximately 8 p.m., he was playing a pickup basketball game. During the game a 37-year-old Sterling Heights man charged the victim and began throwing punches. The fight was broken up and the game continued without further incident.

Deputies conducted interviews and watched video of the incident. This incident was turned over to the prosecutor’s office for charges.