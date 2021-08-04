Public Safety — Aug. 4, 2021

The OCSO Orion Twp. Substation

responded to 387 calls from

July 26 – Aug. 1, 2021

• Felony Arrests: 0

• Misdemeanor Arrests: 3

• Traffic Accidents: 17

Nurse, first responders save Orion Twp. resident having a heart attack

An off-duty nurse, Orion Township firefighters and sheriff’s deputies all worked together to save an Orion Township resident from a heart attack that happened while the resident was driving.

Deputies went to the Waldon and Lapeer roads area at 6:55 p.m. July 25 after getting a call that a driver pulled over onto the shoulder of the road and was having a possible seizure.

Upon arrival, deputies saw an off-duty nurse actively performing CPR on another motorist who suddenly had a heart attack.

Deputies used an AED (automated external defibrillator), which called for two separate shocks to re-start the resident’s heart.

Orion Township firefighters arrived and continued medical treatment.

The 61-year-old resident was transported to St. Joseph’s Hospital for continuing care and survived the medical emergency.

Detectives investigate on-going criminal activity in Orion Twp.

Orion Township Deputies assisted the Waterford Township Police Department at 8:05 p.m. July 27 when detectives informed Orion Township sheriff’s deputies that they would be serving a search warrant at a home in the 4000 block of Silver Valley Street.

The warrant referenced stolen property and on-going criminal activity.

Deputies responded and stood by while detectives served the warrant without incident. Waterford detectives will continue the investigation.

Young woman’s friends call police to report a domestic assault

A young woman’s friends contacted authorities after seeing injuries to the woman’s face, which were caused by her boyfriend, while the friends were on a group message.

Deputies went to a home on the 3300 block of Ash at 12:26 a.m. July 30 for a domestic assault report and learned that an 18-year-old Orion Township resident was on a group text when her friends saw injuries to her face.

The woman told her friends her boyfriend caused the injuries.

Deputies made the scene safe and determined that a domestic assault had occurred.

They arrested the boyfriend, a 21-year-old resident of Orion Township, and transported him to the Oakland County Jail pending criminal charges being issued against the man.

Orion Township man threatens to commit suicide by provoking cops

An Orion Township man is getting a mental health evaluation after reportedly threatening suicide by provoking police to kill him.

Deputies were sent to a home on the 3700 block of Rolling Hills at 6:13 p.m. July 30 for a mental health call and were told that a 26-year-old Orion Township resident was threatening suicide by cop.

When deputies arrived on scene, the man exited the home with two large wrenches in his hands, raised above his head in a threatening manner.

Deputies used verbal commands to de-escalate the situation and the man complied and was placed in restraints without further incident.

Deputies completed a petition for a mental health evaluation and transported the man to St. Joseph Hospital.

Kids are caught driving ORVs recklessly on roadways

Kids driving off road vehicles (ORVs) recklessly on the roads of a neighborhood prompted some residents to call authorities out of safety concerns.

Deputies went to the Orion Lakes Mobile Home Park at 5:51 p.m. Aug. 1 for reports of juvenile’s operating ORVs on the roadway recklessly. Neighbors became alarmed when witnessing the young boy driving and were worried he would hurt himself.

Deputies arrived and located the kids and activated their emergency lights to stop the kids and speak with them.

One of the kids took off driving in a careless manner.

Deputies located the youth on Bluebird Hill Drive and spoke with the driver – who was 11-years old – and his mother who allowed it. They were advised of the law, a police report stated.