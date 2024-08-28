Public Safety – Aug. 12-18

The OCSO Orion Twp. Substation responded to 355 calls from Aug. 12-18, 2024

• Felony Arrests: 0

• Misdemeanor Arrests: 2

• Traffic Accidents: 15

Gas station employees investigated for alleged embezzlement

Two employees at a local gas station are being investigated after allegedly stealing and cashing in more than $600 in lottery tickets, according to an Oakland County Sheriff’s Office incident report.

Deputies went to the Speedway Gas station, 1030 S. Lapeer Rd. in Orion Township at 7:22 a.m. Aug. 17 and were informed by the store manager that two employees, a 19-year-old Lake Orion resident and a 22-year-old Oxford resident had been stealing and cashing in instant lottery tickets worth approximately $616, the report stated.

The matter has been turned over to the detective’s bureau for further investigation.

Credit card fraud

A 59-year-old Orion Township woman reported on Aug. 12 that her credit card had been used without her permission in multiple transactions totaling $450.

The woman believes the suspect to be a 38-year-old Sterling Heights resident, an acquaintance. The sheriff’s office is continuing the investigation.

License plate stolen

Deputies went to a residence in the 900 block of Lakewood Drive at 3:51 p.m. Aug. 15 on the report of a stolen license plate.

Upon arrival they spoke to the victim, a 51-year-old Orion Township man, who stated he parked and locked his car at 7 a.m. on Aug. 13 in the driveway and noticed two days later that the license plate had been stolen.

Orion Twp. man gets evaluation after allegedly trying to drink himself to death

An Orion Township man is getting a psychological evaluation after allegedly attempting to commit suicide by drinking himself to death, an Oakland County Sheriff’s Office incident report stated.

Deputies and Orion Township firefighter EMTs went to a residence on the 1000 block of Hemingway Road at 9:11 a.m. Aug. 16 for a mental health check after getting a call that a 48-year-old resident was attempting suicide by drinking excessively, the report stated.

The man was transported to an area hospital and a mental health petition was filed by a deputy for psychological evaluation.

Editor’s note: If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs immediate help call or text 988 to connect with the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. The Lifeline provides 24-hour, confidential support to anyone in suicidal crisis or emotional distress.

Lake Orion man’s Corvette catches fire on Joslyn Road

A Lake Orion man lost his Corvette after the engine caught fire around 8:30 p.m. Aug. 17 on Joslyn Road north of Brown Road.

Deputies and the Orion Township firefighters went to the area after getting a report that a vehicle had smoke coming from the engine compartment.

Upon arrival, deputies saw that the engine was on fire. The victim, a 68-year-old Lake Orion man, said he was driving his 1990 Chevrolet Corvette north on Joslyn when it began to smoke. He then heard a loud explosion.

Firefighters arrived on scene and extinguished the fire.

Missing items up for sale on Facebook Marketplace

An Orion Township woman noticed that several of her possessions were missing and later found some of the items being sold on Facebook Marketplace, an Oakland County Sheriff’s Office incident report stated.

The 60-year-old woman, who lives on Nakomis Trail, went to the Orion Township Substation at 8:32 p.m. Aug. 17 to file a larceny report. The woman works at home and noticed her iPhone cord missing and at first thought she misplaced it. Ultimately, she realized it was missing.

The woman told deputies that she has a cleaning service that comes to the house and has become suspicious of the house cleaners.

The woman checked her jewelry and noticed several pieces missing. She went to Facebook Marketplace and noticed some of her items were for sale.

The sheriff’s office has no suspects at this time but the incident remains under investigation, the incident report stated.