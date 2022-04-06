Public Safety — April 6, 2022

The LOPD responded to

A police report states that the pickup truck driver made a wide turn and overcorrected, striking the box truck.

A white box truck was stopped at a stop sign on Converse Court, waiting to turn onto M-24, when a silver GMC pickup truck made a left turn onto Converse Court from M-24 and hit the box truck.

Lake Orion police were called again to the area of Converse Court and S. Broadway Street (M-24) for a traffic crash at 5:28 p.m. March 29.

A blue Cadillac was pulling into the center turn lane and a black Ford Flex was exiting from a local business when the Flex struck the Cadillac while making a turn.

Lake Orion police responded to a traffic crash at 1:28 p.m. March 28 on S. Broadway Street (M-24) south of Converse Court (near Lakes Village Stop Gas Station and McDonald’s).

The OCSO Orion Twp. Substation

responded to 423 calls from

March 28 – April 3, 2022

• Felony Arrests: 0

• Misdemeanor Arrests: 1

• Traffic Accidents: 3

Thieves steal construction equipment

Detectives are looking for suspects who stole construction equipment from a work site on the 4100 block of Avery Road.

A 41-year-old Chesterfield resident working on the site called police and said that when he left work at approximately 4 p.m. March 27, all his equipment was locked up.

When he arrived at the construction site on March 28, he noticed several pieces of construction equipment had been stolen and that the lock had been cut.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspects should call the sheriff’s office.

Fraudulent credit card account opened in victim’s name

A 48-year-old Orion Township woman went to the Orion Township Substation to file a complaint at 1:31 p.m. March 28 when she learned that someone had opened a fraudulent account in her name.

The woman was at Kroger and attempted to use her Chase Bank card but it was declined.

After speaking with a bank representative, it was discovered that an unknown person opened an account using the victim’s information. The unknown suspect was able to transfer all the funds from the victim and put them into another account.

Detectives are investigating.

Thieves target construction site

Deputies were dispatched to a commercial building site in the 1400 block of Brown Road at 12:56 p.m. April 1 after a generator was stolen.

The foreman of the site told deputies that a generator was stolen overnight and that a shipping container had its lock cut off and was rummaged through, but nothing was reported missing.

There are no suspect(s) or witness(es) currently. Detectives are continuing the investigation.

$12K worth of building materials stolen from subdivision

A representative from Pulte Homes went to the Orion Township Substation April 1 to report a theft of $12,000 worth of building materials stolen from three separate job sites in the new subdivision off Gregory Road.

There are no suspect(s) or witness(es) at this time and detectives will continue the investigation.

Thieves order off of Orion man’s Shipt account

A 32-year-old Orion Township man on Waldon Park Drive reported on April 1 that he received an order confirmation notification from his Shipt account.

When the victim investigated, he found several items were ordered off of his account and shipped to an address in Florida.

The victim immediately contacted Shipt to report that he did not place the order, that it was fraud.

Detectives collected all information and will continue the investigation.

Firefighters save man from heroin overdose

The sheriff’s office and Orion Township firefighters went to the area of Baldwin Road and Baldwin Court at 4:39 p.m. April 1 after getting a report that a man was lying unresponsive on the shoulder of the road.

When first responders arrived, witnesses were administering CPR. Firefighters started life-saving measures by administering NARCAN.

The 25-year-old White Lake resident came to and admitted to using Heroin. Firefighters transported the man to Huron Valley Hospital for treatment without incident.

Orion woman’s ex is arrested after violating protection order

A 40-year-old Orion Township man was arrested April 3 after violating a Personal Protection Order.

A 40-year-old Orion Township woman said the man, her ex-boyfriend, had been to her Heights Road even though she took out a PPO against him in March.

The man had stopped by and had been at the front door trying to get in, and he had been driving by the residence, the woman told deputies.

While deputies were speaking with the victim, they noticed the vehicle matching the description driving by the home.

They stopped the vehicle and identified the driver was arrested and taken to Oakland County Jail without incident.