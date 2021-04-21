Public Safety — April 21, 2021

The OCSO Orion Twp. Substation responded

to 362 calls from April 12-18, 2021

• Felony Arrests: 1

• Misdemeanor Arrests: 3

• Traffic Accidents: 7

‘Disoriented’ Orion Twp. man gets health evaluation

Deputies went to the 500 block of Joslyn Road at 7:27 a.m. April 13 to check on a 27-year-old Orion Township man who appeared to be disorientated and difficult to understand.

They determined that the man needed assistance and needed to be taken to the hospital.

The resident was transported without incident by Orion Township firefighters/EMTs to St. Joseph Hospital for a health evaluation.

Someone steals woman’s ID and applies for unemployment benefits

An Orion Township woman went into the sheriff’s office Orion Township substation at 12:41 p.m. April 13 to file an identity theft/fraud complaint.

The woman told deputies that she was notified by her employer that an unknown person used her social security number to apply for unemployment benefits.

It is unknown how the federal or state governments allow unknown persons to file a claim without a security pin number, or measure in place to protect the public, authorities said in the police report.

All information was gathered and turned over to detectives to continue the investigation.

Woman learns someone already filed her tax return

An Orion Township woman who filed her taxes online using Turbo Tax discovered she was a victim of identity theft after being notified that she had already filed her tax return.

Deputies went to the 600 block of Shrewsbury Drive for an identity theft/fraud complaint at 1:13 p.m. April 13 and learned that, after filling her taxes, she received an email stating that the IRS rejected her tax returns because it had already been filed.

It is unknown how the federal or state governments allow unknown persons to file a claim without a security pin number or measure in place to protect the public, authorities said in the police report.

There are no suspects. All information was gathered and turned over to detectives to continue the investigation.

Driver has outstanding court warrants, so does the passenger

While on patrol in the area Lapeer and Waldon at 2:46 a.m. April 14, deputies stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation and discovered, upon contact with the occupants, that the woman had a valid warrant for her arrest.

The passenger was not able to produce any identification. When deputies checked they discovered that the passenger did not have a driver’s license and also had a couple of warrants issued by the court.

Deputies confirmed the warrant on the 25-year-old driver, who was transported to the Oakland County Jail without incident.

The passenger was issued a citation, advised on how to proceed and released on the misdemeanor warrants.

Deputies transported the passenger to a local motel.

After Happy Hour, intoxicated man passes out at Home Depot

A man passed out in his vehicle at Home Depot, 2600 S. Lapeer Rd., prompted a 911 call to deputies at 6:09 p.m. April 15 to go and check on the man.

Deputies arrived and found the man still passed out behind the wheel of his vehicle – with the engine running.

They determined the man had been drinking.

The 56-year-old Auburn Hills resident submitted to a breathalyzer test, with the results being .212 percent. A BAC (blood alcohol content) of .08 percent is considered legally drunk in Michigan.

The man was arrested for Operating while Intoxicated and transported to the hospital for a blood draw, then safely transported to the Oakland County Jail without incident.

Woman assaults boyfriend, causes damage with ashtray

A 29-year-old Orion Township man called police after his 29-year-old Oxford girlfriend threw an ashtray and then shoved the man.

Deputies went to Mockingbird Lane for a Malicious Destruction of Property (MDOP) report at 11:35 a.m. April 18 and learned that the girlfriend went to the man’s home to gather some belongings.

While she was there, the two began to argue. The woman then grabbed an ashtray and threw it at the victim from the door, causing damage.

At this point the suspect approached the victim and pushed him, and then left the area.

Deputies were able to locate the woman and advised her that she was going to pay for all damages.

The victim contacted deputies a short time later and told them that the woman paid for all damages and he wanted a report only.

Man goes shopping and abuses over-the-counter chemicals

An Orion Township resident is banned from Menards after inhaling chemicals in the store and then denying he had a problem.

Deputies went to Menards, 465 Brown Rd., at 10:14 p.m. April 18 for a report of a man who was inhaling chemical agents in and around the store.

Deputies found the 37-year-old at the corner of the store and observed him with a can of Blow-Off Duster to his face – he was actively inhaling the over-the-counter chemical agents.

Deputies immediately requested STAR EMS to come to the store and check the man’s medical condition because the warning labels on the can said it could cause severe harm to humans if the product is ingested.

Deputies determined that the man inhaled approximately one-and-a-half cans of chemicals, and that he has been at the store several times in the last couple of days.

The man was cleared by STAR EMS as alert and conscious. The man also refused any medical help and denied he had a substance abuse problem.

Deputies informed the man he was no longer welcome at the store and issued a trespass warning.