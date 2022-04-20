Public Safety — April 20, 2022

The OCSO Orion Twp. Substation

responded to 399 calls from

April 4-10, 2022

• Felony Arrests: 0

• Misdemeanor Arrests: 3

• Traffic Accidents: 12

Deputies go to LOHS after caller says someone is there with a gun

Oakland County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to Lake Orion High School, 495 E. Scripps Rd., at 1:20 p.m. April 8 after getting a report of someone trying to enter the school with a rifle.

The school liaison officer was on scene and said that no one had been allowed into the school during the time of the call.

Deputies checked the exterior grounds but did not find anything. The school liaison officer checked security footage, which also showed nothing suspicious.

While at the high school, deputies learned that other schools in the area had gotten a similar type of phone call.

Caller claims his father shot his mother, turns out to be swatting call

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a swatting call that led deputies to surround a home to investigate a possible shooting.

Deputies went to the 10 block of Hummingbird Drive at 6:15 p.m. March 8 after a young caller claimed to be hiding in a closet and heard his father potentially shoot his mother.

The caller told authorities that the couple was arguing, he then heard a loud bang, and everything went silent. The caller then disconnected.

Deputies established a perimeter around the home and were able to hail the occupants through loudspeakers and have them exit the home.

After securing the residents, deputies searched the interior of the home and found no signs of foul play. The residents did not match the names provided by the caller.

While deputies had all residents secured, the alleged caller inside the residence was still providing updates that were inaccurate.

Deputies released the residents and cleared the scene.

Swatting entails falsely reporting a dangerous situation, such as a shooting or hostage situation, to emergency lines such as 911 to get law enforcement to respond under false pretenses.

Orion Twp. woman arrested after using drugs and driving

An Orion Township woman was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs on March 9.

Deputies received a notification to be on the lookout for a vehicle swerving all over the road heading, reportedly heading northbound on Lapeer Road.

Deputies located the vehicle on Lapeer Road near Clarkston Road at 5:18 p.m., made a traffic stop and determined that the 43-year-old driver used narcotics prior to driving.

The driver was taken to a local hospital for a blood draw and then to the Oakland County Jail where she will be released in the morning.

Criminal charges will be pending lab results.

The LOPD responded to

105 calls from April 11-17, 2022

• Felony Arrests: 0

• Misdemeanor Arrests: 2

• Traffic Accidents: 3

Clarkston woman arrested on misdemeanor warrant

Lake Orion police made a traffic stop on Heights Road near Lakeview Street at 11:33 p.m. April 11 and arrested the driver, a 28-year-old Clarkston woman, on a misdemeanor warrant out of Redford Township.

Redford police were notified of the arrest.

LOPD searches for driver in hit-and-run accident on M-24

A driver fled the scene of an accident and now Lake Orion police are investigating and trying to locate the vehicle and driver.

Police went to a traffic crash at S. Broadway Street (M-24) and Smith Court after a gray Chrysler was involved in an accident with a tan, four-door sedan.

Both vehicles were traveling northbound on M-24 and the Chrysler was slowing down for a stop when the sedan crashed into the back of the Chrysler.

The sedan driver then fled westbound on Park Island. Lake Orion police searched the area but could not locate the vehicle.

Anyone with information on the driver or the vehicle should contact Lake Orion police.

Minor injuries in accident on M-24

There was a three-car accident on S. Broadway Street (M-24) at 3:10 p.m. April 13.

Two of the vehicles were stopping when a Ford Flex could not stop in time and rear-ended a vehicle, causing a three-car crash.

There were minor injuries reported.

Crash on M-24/Converse Court

Lake Orion police responded to an accident on S. Broadway Street (M-24) and Converse Court at 3:01 p.m. April 15.

The driver of a white Ford Escape put the vehicle in reverse, failed to check the mirrors and backed into a black Ford Edge, a police report stated.

There were no injuries reported.

Lake Orion police arrest drunk driver driving without headlights

Lake Orion police spotted a vehicle on Flint Street and S. Broadway Street with its headlights off at 1:44 a.m. April 16.

An officer stopped the vehicle and determined that the driver, a 22-year-old Lake Orion woman, showed signs of intoxication.

The woman was given a Preliminary Breath Test (PBT) with a Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) of .09 percent. A BAC of .08 percent is considered legally intoxicated in Michigan.

The woman was arrested and lodged at the Lake Orion Police Department.