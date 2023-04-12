Public Safety — April 12, 2023

The OCSO Orion Twp. Substation

responded to 369 calls from

March 27-April 2, 2023

• Felony Arrests: 2

• Misdemeanor Arrests: 10

• Traffic Accidents: 7

Woman sends $1,000 in Apple gift cards to ‘co-worker’

An Orion Township woman was scammed out of $1,000 when she believed she was sending money to a colleague.

The woman, 72, went to the OCSO Orion Township Substation on March 27 to report that she received a call from a person she believed was a co-worker. The individual told her to purchase two $500 Apple gift cards, take a photo of the cards and send them to the caller.

Once the woman did this, she received a second call and the individual asked for more money.

Detectives are investigating.

Detroit man arrested on warrants after traffic stop

A 30-year-old Detroit man was arrested after deputies conducted a traffic stop and learned that the man had multiple warrants out for his arrest.

Deputies were routine on patrol at 2:05 p.m. March 30 and saw a vehicle speeding eastbound on Waldon Road.

The man was taken to the Oakland County Jail without incident.

Lake Orion man arrested on Friend of the Court warrant

A Lake Orion man with a warrant from Oakland County Friend of the Court was arrested shortly after midnight on March 31 after a traffic stop.

Deputies stopped the 36-year-old driver near Lapeer Road after observing a vehicle with an expired license plate. The deputies ran a check on the license plate and found that it was indeed expired, and that there was no current insurance on the vehicle.

The driver, the registered owner of the vehicle, was taken to the Oakland County Jail without incident.

Woman’s wallet stolen during car break-in

Thieves broke into an Orion Township woman’s vehicle and stole her wallet while she was working out on April 1.

The woman, 25, informed deputies that she arrived at Great Lakes Athletic Club on Baldwin Road at 5:40 p.m. April 1. At 6:10 p.m., the victim was notified that the back window to her vehicle was smashed.

Upon checking her vehicle, she noticed that her wallet had been stolen.

There are no suspects, but detectives are investigating.

Women caught after shoplifting spree in Orion Twp., Auburn Hills

Two Pontiac women who stole from multiple area stores on April 1 in Orion Township were apprehended in Auburn Hills while trying to flee.

Orion Township deputies went to Kohl’s, 4872 S. Baldwin Rd., at 8:14 p.m. after store employees informed them that a woman exited the store with a large amount of clothing, got into a vehicle and fled the area.

Auburn Hills police saw the vehicle fleeing and stopped the vehicle on Brown Road.

Deputies located stolen merchandise from Old Navy and Kohl’s in Orion Township and TJ Maxx in Auburn Hills. All items were recovered and returned to their stores.

Both women in the vehicle, ages 26 and 32, were transported to the Oakland County Jail pending criminal charges being issued.

‘Highly intoxicated’ man allegedly assaults girlfriend

A 50-year-old Orion Township man was arrested after allegedly assaulting his girlfriend on April 1, an Oakland County Sheriff’s Office incident report stated.

Deputies went to the home on the 800 block of Dollar Bay Drive at 11:10 p.m. April 1 for a domestic assault in progress after a 46-year-old woman called Oakland County dispatch to report that her boyfriend returned home highly intoxicated and then assaulted her, the report stated.

When the man arrived at the home, the woman told him to leave and then an argument ensued.

The boyfriend reportedly pushed the woman to the floor and then started to press his elbow into her left ear, pinning her to the floor, an incident report stated.

Based on the physical injuries and witness statements the man was arrested pending a warrant for domestic violence.

Waterford man arrested for driving while intoxicated

A Waterford Township man, 20, was arrested for drinking and driving after deputies stopped his vehicle at 2:29 a.m. April 2.

Deputies were on patrol when they saw a vehicle speeding southbound on Joslyn Road and made a traffic stop.

The driver had slurred speech, bloodshot and glossy eyes and an odor of alcoholic beverages coming from him, an incident report stated.

After submitting to a preliminary breath test, the driver’s Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) came back at .08 percent, which is considered legally intoxicated in Michigan.

The man was arrested and taken to McLaren Hospital in Pontiac for a blood draw, executed under a search warrant.

He was then transported to the Oakland County Jail without incident.

License plate stolen at apartment complex lot

Thieves stole a 23-year-old Orion Township woman’s license plate from her vehicle sometime overnight on April 1 while it was parked on the 3000 block of Huron Court.

The woman said she returned home and parked her vehicle in the parking lot of the Indian Lake Village Apartments around 11:45 p.m. March 31.

Upon arriving at work at 8:30 a.m. the next day, a co-worker told her that her license plate was missing.

There are no suspects at this time.

Vehicle vandalized on Elmhurst Circle

A 20- year-old Orion Township man called the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office March 27 to report that someone had vandalized his vehicle.

The man, who lives on the 1900 block of Elmhurst Circle in The Orion Apartments, told deputies that he arrived home and parked his vehicle at approximately 10 p.m. March 26. He received a phone call from a friend at 8 a.m. March 27 that his passenger side window was broken out.

There are no suspects at this time. Detectives are continuing the investigation.