Public Safety — July 21, 2021

The LOPD responded to

116 calls from July 12-18, 2021

• Felony Arrests: 0

• Misdemeanor Arrests: 4

• Traffic Accidents: 0

Several police departments arrest suspects who have ignored their warrants out of Lake Orion

The Lake Orion Police Department received notification from the dispatch center at 3:45 a.m. July 12 that Grand Blanc police had detained a 48-year-old Burton man on a Lake Orion misdemeanor warrant.

Lake Orion police had Grand Blanc police provide the man with court appearance information.

At 10:17 p.m. July 14, Lake Orion police were notified that Bloomfield Township police picked up a 28-year-old woman from Detroit on a Lake Orion misdemeanor warrant. The woman was given court information to take care of her warrant.

At 4:21 p.m. July 16, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office detained a 42-year-old Oxford woman on a Lake Orion misdemeanor warrant. She was provided court information

At 10:48 p.m. July 17, Lake Orion police detained a 48-year-old Burton man on a Lake Orion misdemeanor warrant. He was given court information.

Theft of a cash box from a Lake Orion business

Lake Orion police responded to a business on N. Park Boulevard (M-24) at 1:35 p.m. July 12 about a larceny from the night before.

Sometime overnight, unknown thief removed a cash box from an unlocked desk drawer. Police are investigating the theft.

The OCSO Orion Twp. Substation

responded to 431 calls from

July 12-18, 2021

• Felony Arrests: 3

• Misdemeanor Arrests: 5

• Traffic Accidents: 12

Independence Twp. man arrested after drinking and driving crash

An Independence Township man was arrested for Operating While Intoxicated after the man allegedly crashed his vehicle in Orion Township, according to an Oakland County Sheriff’s Office incident report.

Deputies were dispatched to Clarkston and Pine Tree roads at 7:49 p.m. July 13 for a property damage report, made sure everyone was safe and determined the 29-year-old driver had been drinking.

The driver submitted to a Preliminary Breath Test (PBT) with the results being .258 Blood Alcohol Content (BAC), more than four times the legal limit. A BAC of .08 percent is considered legally drunk in Michigan.

Deputies arrested and transported the man to a local hospital for a blood draw and then to the Oakland County Jail without incident.

Man gets mental health evaluation after threatening to harm himself

An Orion Township man is being evaluated after drinking excessively and saying he wanted to harm himself.

Deputies went to the 600 block of Fairledge at 7:39 p.m. July 14 and were told by family members that the man consumed a large amount of alcohol and made statements about harming himself.

Deputies spoke with the man, confirmed the statements and filled out a petition for a mental health evaluation. Orion Township Fire Department transported the man to Ascension Providence Hospital for mental health evaluation.

Driver is packing heat but doesn’t have a Concealed Pistol License

Deputies were patrolling in the area of S. Lapeer and Greenshield roads at 12:46 a.m. July 15 and saw a vehicle traveling southbound on Lapeer Road and stopped the vehicle for a motor vehicle violation.

Deputies recovered a loaded 9mm handgun in the center council of the vehicle. The 22-year-old driver admitted the gun and ammunition were his.

Deputies checked and discovered that the driver didn’t possess a valid Concealed Pistol License. He was arrested and charged on one-count of CCW violation.

The gun was confiscated and taken to the property room and logged as evidence.

The suspect was arraigned on the charge of Carrying a Concealed Weapon in an Automobile. He was given a $3,000 personal bond.

Someone opens bank accounts in Orion Twp. woman’s name

A 56-year-old Orion Twp. woman walked into the Sheriff’s Office Orion Twp. Substation to file an identity theft complaint at 2:50 p.m. July 15.

The woman told deputies that she received four emails from SunTrust Bank congratulating her on opening a new account. When she contacted SunTrust bank, she discovered that unknown suspects opened two different checking accounts and two different savings accounts using her personal information.

All information was turned over to detectives to continue the investigation.

Intoxicated woman with knives threatens self-harm

A concerned citizen called 911 at 4:12 a.m. July 16 after a Shelby Township woman threatened to harm herself and had knives near her.

Deputies went to the 800 block of Heights Road and identified the 37-year-old Shelby Township woman, who was highly intoxicated. They also saw knives near the woman, consistent with the original caller’s statements.

Deputies contacted the Orion Township Fire Department for assistance in transporting the woman for an evaluation.

Due to the woman’s combative behavior, deputies accompanied firefighters and the woman was transported to a local hospital safely without further incident.

Clarkston man crashes into trees while drinking and driving

A Clarkston man was arrested and taken to jail after drinking and driving and crashing his car off road in Orion Township on Friday.

Deputies went to the area of Orion Road and Stoney Creek Road at 4:24 a.m. July 16 for a report of a suspected injury accident, according to an incident report from the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.

When deputies arrived, they saw a vehicle in the trees and identified the driver as a 27-year- Clarkston man, who was uninjured.

During their investigation, the deputies’ determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol. They gave the man a Preliminary Breath Test (PBT), with the results being .237 BAC.

The man was taken to a local hospital for a blood draw and then to the Oakland County Jail where he was released later in the morning.

Criminal charges are pending lab results, the incident report stated.

Driver under the influence crashes her car into a house

Deputies went to the 200 block of Conklin Road at 8:48 p.m. July 16 after a vehicle crashed into a house.

The occupants of the home and the driver, a 32-year-old Orion Twp woman, were uninjured. The driver was under the influence of alcohol and refused a breathalyzer.

Deputies arrested the woman and transported her to a local hospital for a blood draw, then to the Oakland County Jail.

Orion Twp. man assaults girlfriend during argument

A 26-year-old Auburn Hills woman went into the Sheriff’s Office Orion Twp. Substation at 12:14 a.m. July 17 and reported that she was a victim of domestic assault.

The victim said she was at her boyfriend’s house at the 600 block of Newman Road at approximately 11 p.m. when they began arguing.

The boyfriend, a 47-year-old Orion Township resident, escalated the argument to a physical assault. Deputies photographed the victim’s injuries.

Deputies were unable to contact the suspect, but the investigation continues.

‘Suspicious’ pair from Flint are taken to Lapeer County

Deputies went to the 100 block of N. Baldwin Road at 4:01 p.m. July 18 after a resident reported suspicious persons in the area.

Two suspects knocked on the door of the home and told the homeowner that they knew his wife. The man called for his wife and she told them that she did not know them. The suspects then walked away.

Deputies located both suspects, who said they were from Flint and were lost. Deputies gave the suspects a ride to Lapeer County.

Man assaults girlfriend, then flees

Sheriff’s deputies are looking for a 28-year-old Orion Township man who allegedly assaulted his girlfriend and then fled the scene.

Deputies went to Mockingbird Lane for a Domestic Assault complaint at 8:26 p.m. July 18 when a 30-year-old woman reported that her boyfriend started arguing with her and then grabbed her by the hair and threw her to the floor.

After the assault the suspect fled the scene. Deputies checked the area and were unable to locate the suspect.

Detectives are continuing the investigation.