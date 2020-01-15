Public Safety

The OCSO Orion substation responded

to 366 calls from Jan. 6-12, 2020

• Felony Arrests: 0

• Misdemeanor Arrests: 6

• Accidents: 16

Of course there isn’t any left

Deputies were dispatched to Bluebird Hill Drive at 5:45 p.m. Jan. 6 to speak with someone regarding larceny of personal property.

Deputies met with an Orion Twp. woman, 35, who said she received a call from her teenage daughter that another Orion Twp. resident, 18, took several items from her home, including marijuana.

Upon returning home, the woman confronted the suspect about the stolen items, which were not recovered.

Deputies processed the scene for evidence and turned all information and evidence collected over to the detective bureau.

Hey, sheriff: Be on the lookout for a two-drill wielding man

Deputies were dispatched to Home Depot, 2600 S. Lapeer Rd., at 6:12 p.m. Jan. 9 regarding a retail fraud in progress.

When deputies arrived, they learned that a man entered the store at approximately 6:11 p.m., proceeded to the hardware department, selected two drills and placed them in his jacket. The man then exited the store, passing all points of purchase without making any attempt to pay for the items.

When confronted by loss prevention, the man jumped into a waiting vehicle and left the area.

The drills were valued at $368.

Deputies checked the area for the suspect.

All information, including video taken at the store identifying the suspect, was turned over to the detective bureau.

Deputies save a man just in time

Deputies responded to a call in the 600 block of Lapeer Road at 9:45 p.m. Jan. 9 regarding a man who was reportedly attempting to commit suicide.

The caller advised that the North Branch man, 38, indicated that he “was not going to be around” and was currently in his vehicle at the Lapeer Road Starbucks.

Deputies located the vehicle and saw that it was quickly filling up with smoke. They immediately broke the window and removed the man from the vehicle and extinguished the fire.

The Orion Twp. Fire Department and Star EMS responded to the scene.

The man was transported to the hospital for further medical attention and a mental health evaluation.

The vehicle sustained damage.

Scorned or scary? Man’s ex may have had revenge on her mind

Deputies responded to the 2500 block of Mueller Road at 12:37 a.m. Jan. 11 for a malicious destruction of property report.

An Orion Twp. man, 25, reported the window of his vehicle was broken. He said the damage occurred sometime after 11:30 p.m. that night. He discovered the damage as he witnessed his ex-girlfriend speeding away with an unknown man.

Deputies photographed the damage and are awaiting a total estimate from the victim.

Man drives into tree, then flees from police — it’s not going to end well

A deputy on routine patrol saw an unknown man walking on Elm Street near Pine Tree Road at 4:54 a.m. Jan. 11. The deputy then saw vehicle headlights off the roadway on Walnut Street near Elm.

It was learned that the man walking, an Orion Twp. man, 36, was the passenger in the vehicle when its driver, an Ortonville man, 36, drove off of the roadway and struck a tree.

The deputy saw the driver at the vehicle, but he fled on foot, abandoning his vehicle.

Deputies contacted the driver by phone, but he refused to return to the scene.

The incident is under investigation and the vehicle was impounded with a hold.

No matter how much fragrance they use, they still stink as people

Deputies were dispatched to ULTA Beauty, 4830 S. Baldwin Rd., at 6:48 p.m. Jan. 11 for a retail fraud by two females.

Two females entered the store and walked around briefly before heading over to the fragrance area.

Once in the fragrance area, both selected several bottles of fragrance and placed them in their purses. Both females exited the store passing all points of purchase without making any attempt to pay for the items.

The amount of stolen merchandise removed from the store is unknown.

Deputies checked the area for the suspects.

All information, including video collected of the suspects, was turned over to the detective bureau.

Dude, where’s my car?

Deputies were dispatched to the 2000 block of Armstrong Drive at 8:33 a.m. Jan. 12 for a UDAA (Unlawfully Driving Away of an Automobile) report.

Deputies met with an Orion Twp. man, 57, who told them that on Jan. 11, when he took his dog for a walk, his vehicle was in his driveway. Upon waking up the next day, Jan. 12, he noticed that his vehicle was not in his driveway.

Deputies checked the area for suspects.

All information and evidence collected was turned over to the detective bureau. The vehicle was entered into LEIN (Law Enforcement Information Network) as stolen and detectives are checking with the bank, who also owns the vehicle.

Hmm, I can’t push her, why should she be allowed to push me?

Deputies responded to a 911 call in the 3000 block of Huron Court at 10:31 a.m. Jan. 12 for a domestic assault complaint.

An Orion Twp. man, 21, was arguing with his roommate, 25, and it turned physical when she pushed him, knocking him backwards. The woman then laid on the couch.

Hours later, the man contacted the police.

Based on the victim’s statements and the video evidence, the Orion Twp. woman, 25, was placed under arrest for domestic assault and lodged at the Oakland County Jail pending prosecutor’s review.

Grillin’ time! The couple has the meats…and are not giving them back

Deputies were dispatched to the 3000 block of Baldwin Road at 11:59 a.m. Jan. 12 for a retail fraud that occurred at a store.

A man and woman had entered the store, grabbed a shopping cart and proceeded to the meat department. After selecting several cuts of meat and placing them into their cart, they exited the store, passing all points of purchase, making no attempt to pay.

When confronted by loss prevention, the man told them to leave the woman alone. Both suspects got into a white, older model vehicle and left the area.

A total of $350.96 worth of food was removed from the store.

Deputies checked the area for the suspects.

All information and video collected was turned over to the detective bureau.

Fight moves outside of area bar

Deputies responded to Opa! Food & Spirit, 600 S. Lapeer Rd., at 11:12 p.m. Jan. 12 about people fighting in the parking lot.

The owner saw two patrons in the parking lot with an open bottle of alcohol. The two re-entered the bar and the owner was directing them to leave the bar when he was struck by one of the subjects.

The fight continued into the parking lot, where deputies arrived and secured the scene.

The suspects, an Almont resident, 42, and an Orion resident, 32, were both cited for disorderly person conduct.

Both suspects were told they are not welcome at the bar any longer and were provided a court date.