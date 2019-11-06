Public Safety

The OCSO Orion Twp. Substation responded

to 418 calls from Oct. 28- Nov. 3, 2019

• Felony Arrests: 3

• Misdemeanor Arrests: 3

• Accidents: 25

Brick saws are target of area theft

Deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of Premier Drive at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 28 for a larceny complaint.

An employee at the company parked a trailer next to the business at 3:50 p.m. Oct. 25, and when he returned at 8 a.m. Oct. 28, he pulled the trailer away from the building and found the lock on its door was damaged. Upon inspection of the trailer, he found two gas powered brick saws missing.

Deputies checked the area for cameras, and the scene for prints and other evidence.

All information was turned over to the detective bureau for investigation.

Man does not take it well when alcohol runs out, lands himself in jail

Manual Tapia, born April 14, 1966, was charged with one count of Assault with Intent to do Great Bodily Harm less than Murder or by Strangulation, a 10-year felony. He was arraigned and given a bond of $50,000; no 10 percent cash/surety.

A third-party caller advised dispatch at 7:33 p.m. Oct. 28 to have deputies respond to the 3000 block of Buckner Road for a welfare check on two occupants of the residence.

As deputies arrived and approached the home, an Orion Twp. woman, 66, told them that her boyfriend had been abusing her over the previous 24 hours and making statements that he was going to kill her.

Deputies observed injuries to the women’s body.

It was learned that the boyfriend, 53, became upset because he was unable to find any more alcohol. Both the man and the woman were intoxicated.

Deputies photographed injuries to the victim’s body.

Based on the physical evidence and statements provided, the man was arrested for domestic assault and lodged at the Oakland County Jail to await charges.

Misuse of the 9-1-1 system is not ok!

Deputies were dispatched to 1000 block of Clarkston Road at 4:56 a.m. Oct. 29 for a reported homicide that had just occurred.

The unknown male caller stated he shot his mother and was going to shoot his father and then turn the gun on himself.

Upon arrival at the residence, deputies safely escorted occupants from the home. They checked the house for suspects or injured persons; none were found.

The investigation determined this call was a prank call made to dispatch by an unknown suspect.

The investigation continues.

Man’s tools come up missing

Deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of Englewood at 12:03 p.m. Oct. 30 for a larceny complaint.

A Waterford man, 39, noticed a trailer, last used Oct. 24, had been broken into and several tools were missing.

Deputies checked the area for cameras, and the scene for fingerprints and other evidence.

Information was turned over to the detective bureau for continuing investigation.

Runaways found safe, returned home

Several runaway teens were discovered when deputies responded to the 100 block of Casemer on Nov. 1 for a suspicious juveniles report.

Deputies checked about eight apartments without any results before heading to the basement to check the laundry room. There, they found six suspected runaway juveniles in the room. All the juveniles were identified and a LEIN (Law Enforcement Information Network) check revealed a few of them had been reported missing by parent’s in the Orion area.

In another incident, deputies took a report at the Orion Twp. Substation at 11:31 a.m. Oct. 30 about a runaway.

The father, an Orion Twp. resident, 51, reported that his 16-year-old son left their residence at 4 p.m. the day prior. The father did not contact OCSO right away because he thought his son would return on his own. He added that the juvenile removed his tether before he left.

Friends and family had told the father they have seen the boy in the Village of Lake Orion but when anyone from the family attempted to talk to him, he ran away from them.

The father added that the boy has a history of running away.

Juvenile Court was notified of the tether breach and the youth was entered into LEIN.

Later that day, at 1:17 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the 700 block of Kimberly about a juvenile runaway.

An Orion Twp. mother, 37, reported that her 15-year-old son, who is currently on probation and has a tether, had left the home without permission, adding that he has a history of running away.

Juvenile Court was notified, and the 15-year-old was entered into LEIN.

The next day, at 10:09 p.m. Oct. 31, parents from the 600 block of Johnson came into the substation to report their 13-year-old son had run away.

The boy had been suspended from Lake Orion High School for vaping. He was currently grounded as his punishment.

The parents had discovered the boy gone on Oct. 29.

The boy was entered into LEIN as a runaway.

The runaway teens were returned to their parents.

Boy doesn’t keep his word, leaves sister worried about his whereabouts

Deputies responded to the 3100 block of Beechtree Court at 5:29 p.m. Nov. 1 for a report of a missing 17-year-old.

An Orion Twp. woman, 26, reported her brother, 17, missing. She said her brother, who suffers from depression and anxiety, moved from California to Michigan at the end of July 2019. Initially, he was supposed to live in Flint with a family friend, but the youth did not fulfill the requirements set up by his parents and therapists so he began living with his sister shortly afterward.

The sister last saw her brother Oct. 28. He told her he was going to stay with friends and would see her the next day.

The youth was last seen wearing a white sweatshirt with red lettering, jeans and Timberline boots.

Deputies attempted to locate the teen, without success. He was entered into LEIN as missing.

The incident is under investigation.

Friend shows up in time to help

Deputies responded to the 2900 block of Brookside at 6:15 p.m. Nov. 1 for a woman who attempted suicide.

A Lapeer man, 49, came to his friend’s residence to help her move. When he knocked on the door, the woman, 50, opened the door and then fell to the floor. The man saw wounds on the woman’s wrists, immediately called 911 and then began to apply pressure to the wounds.

Responding deputies secured the knives and the Orion Twp. Fire Dept. and Star EMS responded to the scene.

The woman was transported to the hospital for further medical attention and a mental health evaluation.