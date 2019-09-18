Public Safety

The OCSO Orion substation responded

to 465 calls from Sept. 9-15, 2019

• Felony Arrests: 1 • Misdemeanor Arrests: 6 • Accidents: 18

Parenting is a tough road

Deputies responded to the 600 Block of Canary Hill Drive at 4:25 p.m. Sept. 9 for a runaway juvenile report.

The 43-year-old mother reported her 13-year-old son left their home after he became argumentative with his father because he wasn’t able to get his phone and gaming system back. The boy left the home by jumping out of a window. The mother added that the juvenile has a history of running away.

Shortly after the boy was entered into LEIN (Law Enforcement Information Network) as a runaway, deputies on patrol spotted him in the area of Miller near Conklin. After speaking with the boy, he was returned to his residence without incident and turned over to his parents.

The boy was removed from LEIN.

Even refrigerators are a target of theft

While on routine patrol at 9:16 a.m. Sept. 11, deputies noticed the front door of a residence in the 4000 block of Georgia Drive was damaged.

It was determined that an unknown suspect broke the glass on the front door, gained entry and removed a refrigerator. No other items were missing from the residence.

The residence is under construction and for sale.

Deputies checked the area for security cameras and evidence, but neither was found.

Detectives are continuing the investigation.

It’s a tough way to learn a lesson for young driver

Deputies were dispatched to the area of Lapeer and Scripps roads at 6:33 p.m. Sept. 12 for a car pedestrian PIA (personal injury accident).

A bicyclist, crossing within the crosswalk, was hit by a vehicle attempting a right hand turn from northbound Lapeer to eastbound Scripps. Both the vehicle and the bicyclist had a green light.

The bicyclist, 32, suffered injuries to the left side of his body and was transported to McLaren-Oakland Hospital.

The driver of the vehicle is an Orion Township boy, 16.

The accident is under investigation.

Nobody would appreciate a visit from these folks

Deputies were dispatched to the Red Roof Inn, 2755 S. Lapeer Rd., at 12:55 a.m. Sept. 13 for an assault and battery complaint.

A short time after three subjects arrived at the Red Roof Inn to visit a current employee, the male subject became upset and started arguing with the female. When the owners of the Red Roof Inn told the male to leave the premises, the male subject pushed the owners, grabbed their phones and threw them to the ground, breaking them. The females ran to a room and locked the door until deputies arrived.

The owners, a Texas man, 32, and Royal Oak man, 29, were not injured in the incident.

The suspect, a Grand Blanc man, 26, was released pending issuance of a warrant, which is being requested for two counts of MDOP (Malicious Destruction of Property), two counts of assault and battery, and disorderly conduct. The females, an Oxford Township woman, 37, and an Oxford girl, 16. The girl was turned over to her grandparents.

All three subjects were advised not to return to the Red Roof Inn.

Red flag alert…it’s time to walk away

Deputies responded to the area of Brown and Joslyn roads at 12:02 p.m. Sept. 13 for a female who ran into a business and stated that her boyfriend was beating her up.

When deputies arrived, both parties had already left.

Deputies were able to locate the male half near the Orion Lakes trailer park and conducted a traffic stop. Other deputies were able to locate the female half walking down Brown Road.

It was determined that the boyfriend assaulted the girlfriend over an argument while driving.

The boyfriend was arrested for domestic violence and transported to the Oakland County Jail.

A warrant was issued by the Prosecutor’s Office on the charge of Domestic Violence. The boyfriend was arraigned and given a $5,000 bond, with 10% cash surety.

The man is not to have contact with the victim.

Super duper drunk man rolls over

Deputies were dispatched to the area of Waldon and Giddings roads at 12:16 p.m. Sept. 14 for a rollover crash.

When deputies arrived on scene, the Orion Twp. Fire Department was attempting to remove the driver from the vehicle.

It was revealed that the driver, an Orion man, 37, had been drinking and a PBT (Preliminary Breath Test) was administered with the results being 0.279.

The driver was transported by Star EMS to McLaren hospital where he gave consent for a blood draw.

The man was released at the hospital pending the issuance of criminal charges.

Not an acceptable parenting practice!

Deputies were dispatched to the area of Scripps and Joslyn roads at 12:46 p.m. Sept. 14 for a vehicle in the ditch.

Deputies located the vehicle, and the driver, an Orion woman, 31, with her two children.

The driver had been drinking and a PBT was administered with the results being 0.163.

The driver was placed under arrest and transported to McLaren hospital where she gave consent for a blood draw. She was then transported to Oakland County Jail and lodged on the charges of OWI (Operating While Intoxicated) and Child Endangerment.

Both children were taken to the hospital for observation and subsequently released to their father.

Runaway returns home on his own

Deputies were dispatched to the 700 block of Kimberly at 2:09 p.m. Sept. 15 for a juvenile runaway report.

The 36-year-old mother reported her 15-year-old son left the home without permission. The mother added that the juvenile has a history of running away.

Shortly after the boy was entered into LEIN as a runaway, deputies received a call from the mother indicating that her son has returned home.

Deputies spoke with the juvenile and confirmed he was safe. He was removed from LEIN.

This was not a harmless prank call

Deputies were dispatched to the 3000 Block of Hidden Timber Drive at 9:20 p.m. for an accidental shooting. Deputies were advised a subject had called 911 and advised he had shot his brother in the toe, and his mom and dad are tied up in the bathroom. Dispatch could hear screaming in the background before the caller hung up.

When deputies arrived, they safely removed all occupants from the residence. Deputies checked the house for the suspect or injured persons; however, none were found.

The investigation revealed that everyone went to bed after the teenage boys were finished playing a multi-player computer game.

It was determined that this call was a prank call made to dispatch by an unknown suspect.

The investigation continues for illegal use of the 911 system and detectives are tracking down the phone call.

Seems like woman was smart to make him an ex

Deputies responded to the 100 block of W. Cornell in the City of Pontiac at 7:43 p.m. Sept. 15 for a felonious assault with a knife complaint.

The victim, a Pontiac woman, 29, had been at work at the Little Caesars Pizza, 3751 S. Baldwin, Orion, when her ex-boyfriend arrived.

The ex-boyfriend, a Pontiac man, 29, began to argue with the victim. As the argument escalated, the suspect pulled out a knife and attempted to stab the victim.

A witness intervened and the victim was able to disarm the suspect, who then fled the area.

Detectives requested a K-9 to conduct an article search for the knife as it was reported to have been thrown into the wooded area adjacent to the business.

The K-9 was able to locate a knife believed to be used in the assault. The knife was photographed and collected for evidence. A forensic request for fingerprints was submitted.

The investigation continues.