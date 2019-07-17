Public Safety

The OCSO Orion Twp. Substation responded

to 373 calls from July 8-14, 2019

• Felony Arrests: 2

• Misdemeanor Arrests: 3

• Accidents: 20

Turns out loud boom came from mailbox

Deputies responded to the 1100 block of Ridgeview Circle at 12:50 a.m. July 8 for a malicious destruction of a mailbox report.

An Orion Township man, 58, reported hearing a noise at 12:05 am that sounded like an explosion or gunshot outside his home. About 10-15 minutes later, the man went outside and discovered damage to the door on his mailbox.

Arriving deputies saw that the man’s plastic mailbox door was cracked in half; there was paper and cardboard debris from firecrackers inside the mailbox. The damage to the mailbox was photographed by deputies.

A search of the area for suspects came up empty.

This incident is under investigation.

Gig is up for the scamming ticket man

Deputies responded to the Baldwin Commons parking lot at 7:25 p.m. July 9 for a report of fraudulent DTE Dave Matthews Band concert tickets purchased through Craigslist.

After paying $150 for three tickets to the Dave Matthews Band concert that day, a family arrived at DTE Energy Music Theatre only to discover that the tickets were actually fake tickets, altered from a previous show.

The victims contacted the suspect again and ordered four more tickets in an attempt to have the unknown man apprehended by OCSO deputies. The suspect told the victims to meet him in the Kohl’s parking lot.

Waiting deputies detained and identified the suspect as a Northville man, 21. It was learned that the man sold paper printed tickets from 2018 that were altered to look like legitimate 2019 DTE tickets. He sold at least five tickets to unsuspecting victims.

As of 2019, DTE no longer uses printed tickets, they only use E-tickets on a phone or tablet.

Detectives are requesting a warrant through the prosecutor’s office for obtaining money under false pretenses and are working with area law enforcement regarding other victims.

Safety Tip – E-Commerce transactions with unknown solicitors are riddled with fraud and deceptions. These types of transactions can be a threat to your safety because the perpetrators will always request you bring cash to a location without security or cameras.

Play it safe and avoid the temptation to “save a few dollars” that could end up putting you or family members in harms way.

Unlocked vehicle makes for easy target

Deputies responded to the 500 block of Kimberly at 5:49 p.m. July 10 for a larceny report.

An Orion Township man, 21, reported sometime between 8 p.m. July 9 and 7 a.m. July 10, an unknown suspect entered his unlocked vehicle and stole an iPad, orange and gray backpack, three hats, four longboards, wallet and a loose jar of change.

This incident is under investigation.

Man tries to take up residence in construction equipment

Deputies were dispatched to the 3200 block of S. Baldwin Road at 10:19 a.m. July 12 for a man who had been loitering and drinking inside of road construction equipment.

The man, 53, had been warned by deputies the day prior to no longer sleep or go on to the private property where the construction equipment was stored. In addition, there was other vulgar behavior along the Baldwin corridor that deputies were aware of.

When deputies arrived, they found the man in the truck. He would not exit the truck and became verbally aggressive with deputies. A K-9 deputy and his K-9 partner both began to give verbal commands to exit the vehicle, to which the man complied, exiting the vehicle.

Deputies then discovered empty vodka bottles and littering of burnt cigarettes inside the vehicle.

Deputies cited the man and drove him to a nearby homeless shelter. He was instructed not to return to the property.

The man was provided with a court date.

Ignorance is not always bliss

Deputies were conducting directed traffic enforcement in the area of Maybee and Baldwin roads at 10:16 p.m. July 12 for drivers disregarding traffic control signs when they observed a Ford Focus disregard the road closure barrels and drive around the barricades.

When deputies conducted a traffic stop and the male driver reached inside his glove compartment for paperwork, deputies observed a semi-automatic handgun.

Deputies ordered the driver out of the vehicle, securing him without incident. They then safely secured the loaded handgun.

The driver did not have a CPL (concealed pistol license). The man told deputies he just recently purchased the handgun from a pawn shop and did not know he needed a CPL to keep the loaded handgun in the glove box.

The driver was arraigned on the CPL violation and provided a $2,500 personal bond.

The LO Police Dept. (LOPD) responded

to 106 calls from July 8-14, 2019

• Felony Arrests: 0 • Misdemeanor Arrests: 9 • Accidents: 1

Making trouble in the neighborhood

An LOPD officer was dispatched to an alarm at the vacant school building on Elizabeth Street at 8:29 p.m. July 8.

The officer located six juveniles on the property. Four were inside the building and two near the entrance.

When the officer checked the building, there was no new damage found inside, but a window was forced open and the west entry door propped open.

All six juveniles were detained and turned over to parents with charges pending for entry without permission and trespassing. All of the detained were juveniles, under the age of 17, with three living in Oxford Township, two in Lake Orion and one from North Branch.

LO is just one of many targets

At 8:56 p.m. July 10, an LOPD investigator was following up on a larceny investigation with a Macomb Township suspect, 25, after locating him at a home in Macomb Township MI.

During the interview and investigation, it was determined the man had several misdemeanor warrants for his arrest from different local police agencies in the area.

After concluding his interview, the officer contacted the area police agencies, who took the man in custody on their charges.

The LOPD investigator also charged the man with theft regarding the Lake Orion investigation.

Wallet gets returned to rightful owner

An officer was advised by a local restaurant at 3:15 p.m. July 12 that a woman had mistakenly placed her wallet in anther customer’s food order bag on the counter next to hers.

The customer discovered the wallet and turned it over to the LOPD. The officer located the owner in Oxford Township and drove it to her home.

Another wallet makes it’s way back

An LOPD officer was approached by a woman at 6:35 p.m. July 12 who stated she found a wallet in the street on N. Park (M-24). She turned it over to the officer.

The officer located the owner and returned his wallet with cards and cash intact.