Public Participation in LOCS and DDA meetings

Lake Orion Community Schools: public comments for the Lake Orion Community Schools Board of Education must be emailed to loboard@lakeorion.k12.mi.us two hours prior to the scheduled meeting.

Be sure to include your name, address and if you represent a group. Time is limited to the written equivalent of five minutes.

Lake Orion DDA: public comments will be accepted via email up to 24 hours prior to the date and time of the meeting. Emailed comments should be sent to director@downtownlakeorion.org.

Additionally, public comments can be submitted during the livestream via phone by calling 1-786-535-3211 and using the access code 501-318-541. Or join the meeting at www.gotomeet.me/LODDA and provide your comments via chat message. – M.K.