Preservation, reconstruction on Brown, Giddings, Silverbell roads scheduled to begin on April 16

Expected completion date is mid-November

By Joseph Goral

Staff Writer

jgoral@mihomepaper.com

ORION TWP. — A preservation and reconstruction project on Brown, Giddings and Silverbell roads will begin on April 16, according to the Road Commission for Oakland County (RCOC.)

Access to businesses will be maintained throughout the $15 million project by keeping one lane in each direction on Silverbell Road open.

Brown Road will be closed east of Giddings Road for several hundred feet during the project’s first stage, while Giddings Road will be closed north of Silverbell Road for several hundred feet during the second stage of the project.

Road widening will occur on the south side of Brown Road between Jamm and Giddings roads to make the road consistently five lanes, plus the addition of right-turn lane enhancements, including a traffic signal, on the northbound Giddings Road entrances to the GM-Orion Assembly plant.

Nearly three miles of pavement will also be removed and replaced with asphalt pavement from Jamm Road to Lapeer Road.

State, federal and private business funds will also pay for the project’s curb and gutter replacement, side street and driveway approach reconstruction, new guardrails and signs, and a new traffic signal at the intersection of Giddings Road and Silverbell Road.

The project is expected to be completed by the middle of November, according to the road commission.