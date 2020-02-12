Prayers for Pryce: Sunny Day kids give Pryce a blanket, toys for therapy sessions

Sunny Day Preschool students spent time this week creating a tie-blanket for local four-year-old Pryce Redmon.

Pryce was diagnosed with Stage 4 High Risk Neuroblastoma in 2018 and just two weeks ago underwent emergency brain surgery to remove a brain tumor.

Over the next few weeks Pryce will go through rounds of chemotherapy and radiation treatments.

The Sunny Day students hope that their blanket along with a large stack of new Lego sets will help Pryce through treatments while he is in the hospital.

“It’s just the sweetest thing ever,” said Pryce’s mother Katie Redmon about the students striving to help Pryce feel comfortable during and in between treatments. “Not only that, but these are his peers. He should be in preschool right now.”

The preschoolers were excited and happy to help with the blanket. A few even explaining to their teacher how good their heart felt to do something nice for someone.

“I just feel like if you teach kids to care about each other when they’re young, it sticks with them,” said Sunny Day Preschool teacher Cindy Whinter.

Donations for Pryce can be made online at www.gofundme.com/f/prayers-for-pryce-the-next-steps.