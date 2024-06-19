Planning commission’s Nick Smith resigns, village to take applications to fill seat

The Village of Lake Orion will be accepting applications for a seat on the planning commission after commissioner Nick Smith resigned on June 3.

Anyone interested in the position will be able to submit their applications online, according to village Manager McClary and Council President Jerry Narsh.

Smith’s resignation by email was accepted by the village council during a regular meeting on June 10.

“I just wanted to personally thank Mr. Smith for serving on the planning commission with us,” Council Member Michael Lamb said at a village council meeting on June 10. “We had a good time and he was very insightful and helpful. We’re sorry to see him go” — J.G.