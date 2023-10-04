People will finally have the right to vote on how tax dollars are used

The government of the Village of Lake Orion and the Downtown Development Authority (DDA) used taxpayer dollars to hire three separate legal firms in what I believe was an attempt to deny first amendment rights to petition the government, and to deny the citizens their right to vote.

The taxpayer dollars were used to file a lawsuit against the Oakland County Clerk and a resident of the Village of Lake Orion for exercising their legal rights.

On Sept. 27, the Honorable Circuit Court Judge Mary Ellen Brennan, quickly and correctly denied their request, stating in part, “Plaintiff has not shown that it is entitled to relief…”

Two days after the court’s decision, the DDA held a special meeting to allocate even more taxpayer funds for the purpose of a “Direct Mailer Educational Campaign” in the form of a “neutral postcard for direct mail and to have on hand for passing out.” While the content of this educational material has yet to be provided, based on past mailings and advertising I believe the “educational campaign” will be very one-sided and only what the DDA would like everyone to believe is all there is to know.

Despite the efforts of the village government and DDA, the people will finally have the opportunity to vote on how a large portion of their tax dollars are used.

Cory Johnston

Village of Lake Orion