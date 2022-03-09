Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle on Indianwood Road

A 71-year-old Pontiac man walking on Indianwood Road on Friday evening has died from his injuries after being struck by an SUV.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office and the Orion Township Fire Department got the call at 8:18 p.m. and responded to the accident scene east of Oneida Trail on Indianwood Road, the sheriff’s office said in a report on the accident.

The accident happened when a 56-year-old Ortonville man driving a 2002 Chevrolet TrailBlazer west on Indianwood Road struck the pedestrian, who was walking in the roadway, authorities said.

The Pontiac man, identified as Ernie Owen Fortson by Undersheriff Curtis D. Childs’s office, had been using a walker and was wearing dark clothing and carrying a pizza when he was struck. It is not known which direction Fortson was walking when he was hit.

Fortson’s girlfriend told investigators that the man left their home in Pontiac around 2:30 p.m. to get a pizza and “possibly became confused and kept walking north,” the report stated.

Paramedics transported the Pontiac man to McLaren Oakland Hospital, where a physician pronounced him deceased.

The Ortonville man was wearing a seatbelt and was uninjured in the crash.

Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in this crash, which remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Unit, authorities said. – By Jim Newell