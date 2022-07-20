Patricia Spencer, 76,of Lake Orion

Patricia (Patty) Jane Spencer of Lake Orion, Michigan passed away at the age of 76 on June 22, 2022. She was surrounded by loving family members.

Patricia was born in Pontiac, Michigan on June 21, 1946 and spent most of her life in Lake Orion. She was preceded in death by her loving husband James F. Spencer, and her parents, Robert M. Sill and Maxine Sill of Lake Orion.

Patricia was the beloved mother of Timothy, Steve, Robin and Robert; proud grandmother of Amber, Christian, Joel, Nate, Kelsey, Sadie, Katelyn and Hannah. Loving; sister to Barry Sill and Jeffrey Sill.

She enjoyed close relationships with many cousins, nephews and nieces. She enjoyed life and made the most of spending time with family, friends and neighbors.

Patricia enjoyed camping in the great outdoors with her family and summer vacations in Caseville. She also loved music, spiritualism and had a wonderful green thumb.

A Memorial Service will be held at the Lake Orion Methodist Church, 140 E. Flint St. in Lake Orion, Michigan 48362 on July 23, 2002 at 11 a.m. in honor of Patricia (Patty) Jane Spencer.