Patricia Lovett, 71

Patricia Lee Bayes Lovett, 71, born Sept. 23, 1952, to parents Leroy and Patricia Bayes of Royal Oak, Michigan, was called home Sept. 1, 2024, in Kalispell, Montana, after a 12-year long battle with cancer.

She is survived by her husband, Richard Lovett, leaving behind her children Jason, Siobhan and Sabrina; her siblings, Gaythel Courtois, Ralph Bayes, and Suzanne Forgione; and her beloved grandchildren Aleyah, Joey, Shane, Kaz and Zoey Jane.

Patty served at the local family-owned Wagon Wheel Tavern/Grill/Bar, the Orion Marine, OP answering service, Oxford Laser Center, Mannie’s Bagels and several other local businesses over the years until she and Richard retired to their mountain home in Eureka, Montana where they had 16 beautiful years together with their little Yorkie, Kodi.

Services will be held at Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024. Burial is at Ottawa Cemetery in Clarkston, followed by a luncheon at Bitter Tom’s in downtown Lake Orion, next door to the old Wagon Wheel property.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at sparksgriffin.com.