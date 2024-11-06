Paint Creek, high school aux gym designs are ‘pretty much done,’ Supt. Mercer says

Lake Orion Community Schools Superintendent Heidi Mercer told the district’s Board of Education that Paint Creek Elementary and Lake Orion High School’s AUX gym bond designs are “pretty much done” during a board meeting on Oct. 23.

“A few tweaks here and there that we are looking at, but this will be coming to the full board on Nov. 6,” Mercer said.

Royal Oak-based GMB architects will meet with the board to show the plans before bidding, according to Mercer.

The Lake Orion Community Schools Board of Education will hold regular meetings at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 6 and Nov. 20 at the district Administration Building, 315 N. Lapeer St. – J.G.