Oxford High School shooting suspect pleads guilty to murder, terrorism

Sentencing to follow Feb. 9 hearing

By Don Rush

It’s been nearly a year since carnage broke out in the halls of Oxford High School, leaving four students dead, six students, one teacher wounded and an entire community scarred.

At a regularly scheduled pretrial hearing on Monday, it took Oakland County Circuit Judge Kwame Rowe less than 30 minutes to read charges and accept guilty pleas for 24 counts from shooter Ethan Crumbley.

Crumbley, now 16, pleaded guilty to the Nov. 30, 2021 shooting at OHS. He was 15 years old when he shot and murdered Madisyn Baldwin, Tate Myre, Hana St. Juliana and Justin Shills. The plea deal means there will be no trial. Judge Rowe said a sentencing date will be determined after a Feb. 9 hearing.

Prior to pleading guilty to the 24 counts, including four counts of first degree, premeditated murder and one count of terrorism causing death, Crumbley affirmatively acknowledged he understood all charges against him, what rights as an American citizen he was waiving and if he was comfortable with the day’s proceedings.

Crumbley faces life in prison with no chance of parole.

Crumbley admitted to prosecution allegations that he brought into the high school a 9 mm handgun with 50 rounds and that he intended to kill and instill fear in students, teachers and community. He admitted he gave his father, James Crumbley, money to buy the gun, and on the day of the shooting he took the gun from an unsecured location.

It was rumored and reported on by Metro-Detroit media last Friday that Crumbley would plead guilty to the charges.

Before Monday morning’s hearing, Korey Bailey, who resigned from the Oxford School Board last month commented on the day’s probability of guilty charges being accepted by the judge.

“This plea is refreshing news as the families will be able to avoid a lengthy trial. I know that many in the community were hopeful that the trial would reveal the truth as to what happened in the days, weeks, and months leading up to the tragedy but those answers will not come until the independent investigation is complete or until the board is willing to step up and do the right thing,” he said in an email. “The school board has the opportunity to spread the word to every school in the country as to what could happen but they choose to sit on stage silent.”

Oxford Superintendent Ken Weaver released a statement saying that the news was a “step toward bringing justice” to all those affected by the tragedy and that he hopes it will help on the community’s “journey of healing.”

“The unimaginable tragedy on Nov. 30, 2021, has shaken us all to our core. Today’s guilty plea is a step toward bringing justice for Hana, Justin, Madisyn, Tate, their families, the injured, and all who have been affected by that horrible day.

“Today’s reports may have understandably created profound emotional reactions. It is hard to know how we will respond or feel when hearing and seeing the proceedings of today and of those yet to come. Although we did not discuss the court proceedings as a whole in our classrooms, we have encouraged our Oxford High School students to reach out to an adult if they need any support, especially throughout this week.

“We want all of our students, families, and staff to know that mental health specialists are here to support you. Additionally, the All for Oxford Resiliency Center is available for anyone who would like to speak with professionally-trained counselors and can be reached at 248-653-5511 and the 24/7 Helpline from Common Ground is reachable at 1-248-653-5525.

“We have a long road ahead as our Wildcat community continues to experience the trauma, grief, loss, and pain caused by this tragedy. I hope today will be a step in our community’s continued journey of healing,” Weaver said.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael J. Bouchard said he hopes the verdict helps the families move forward with the coping process.

He added that he hopes Crumbley spends the rest of his life in jail.

“Nearly 11 months after a series of cowardly and unconscionable actions shattered the lives of so many families in Oxford and beyond, today – before an Oakland County Circuit Court judge – the slow walk towards accountability has finally begun.

“A defendant whose utter disregard for human life has taken ownership for the despicable acts and will be held responsible for his actions. If there is a blessing, and it is a very small one, this defendant – through his guilty plea – has spared the impacted families, surviving victims, and grief-stricken community further trauma by having to re-live the events of Nov. 30 in a court trial.

“It is my hope that this twisted and evil individual serves the rest of his life in prison without parole. For the grieving families that will never have devastating voids in their life filled, I hope today’s plea moves the coping process forward,” Bouchard said.