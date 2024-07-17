Orville Kelly, 80 of Lake Orion

Orville “Larry” Kelly of Lake Orion, age 80, passed away on Tuesday, July 2, 2024.

Larry is the devoted husband of Dawn; and the loving father of Jason, Siobhan, Amanda, Shannon and Mark. He is blessed with seven grandchildren, Aleyah, Hailey, Maria, Zander, Julian, Nathan, and Evan; as well as one great grandchild, Kashtyn; and sisters, Donna Kelly Parker (Robert), and Diana Larry Winslow (Jerry).

Larry was born in Kentucky in 1944 to the late Glada Stark and James Kelly. He was a veteran of the Army and a proud UAW member. Larry was a barber by trade and the longtime owner of the Wagon Wheel bar and Delta Lady.

Funeral services were held at Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home on Wednesday, July 10, 2024 at 1 p.m. The family received friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from 11 a.m. until the time of service.