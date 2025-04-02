Village Council establishes 2025-26 Green’s Park schedule and fees, boat dock fees

Day passes cost $2

LAKE ORION — Lake Orion Village Council adopted a resolution establishing Green’s Park schedule, fees and boat-dock fees for the 2025-26 season.

“The Pelton’s Point and Green’s Park Boat Dock Passes are $75 per season and includes your pass at Green’s Park,” Village Council President Teresa Rutt said. “We also have on there a $500 fee per day for a daily event if you want to rent the whole park and have people come in without any charge.”

Park and boat-dock passes will not be reissued if lost. The period will last from April 1 through Oct. 31. Fitness group fees are $50 per month.

Group-use reservation fees for 11 or more people are also listed. Half days are $100 while full days are $175 during weekdays. Weekends will cost $175 and $200, respectively. Weekend reservations are available from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. A lifeguard is included in the fees.

“As far as I’m concerned, the people of the village should be able to use that stuff for free,” Council Member Alex Comparoni said. “Every other park in the city, they can go in for free. There’s plenty of other boats, and the docks are obviously paid for, so in my opinion, I think village residents only should be able to get these services for free.”

While Council Member Michael Lamb agreed with Comparoni, he also said the village is drawing income to cover expenses without taxing citizens more.

“Charging the minor fees has been beneficial for the community because we’re paying for services without having to raise taxes,” Lamb said.

According to the March 24 meeting agenda packet, the village realized $16,278 in park fees and $15,000 in boat dock fees over the 2023-24 fiscal year, and expects the same level of revenue for the 2025-26 fiscal year.

Village Manager Darwin McClary said the total parks and recreation budget was “just under $50,000,” and will recommend increasing contributions to park improvements from $5,000 to $10,000 per year, meaning the budget will increase to around $62,000.

No changes were proposed to the to the 2024-25 fee schedule. Annual fees for Green’s Park passes and Village boat dock passes were also established

Passes, group reservations permits, park rules and regulations may be obtained at the Lake Orion Village Offices Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Village Hall, 21 E. Church St.

Preseason

No pass is required for the preseason, which will run from dawn to dusk beginning October to the Thursday before Memorial Day. No attendant or lifeguard will be on duty, and beaches and buildings will be closed – meaning there will be no restrooms available. There will also be no swimming.

Summer season

Passes will be required during the summer season, and cost $2 for a day pass and $25 for a family seasonal pass. The season will run dawn to dusk from the Friday before Memorial Day to Sunday after Labor Day.

Park goers will be able to swim at their own risk, weather permitting. A life guard will be on duty from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Mondays through Thursdays, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Fridays through Sundays and from 3-7 p.m. on school days

People who want to fish must do so at least 100 feet away from the beach and swimming area. Fishing is not allowed on the dock. Building restrooms will also be open along with police-monitored video surveillance.

Post season

No pass will be required for the post season. There will also be no attendant, lifeguard on duty or swimming. The beach, buildings and restrooms will be closed.