Orion Twp. ZBA Public Hearing June 26, 2023 – AB-2023-14, Scott Kehrer, 2716 Mercury Ct., 09-20-477-008

* * * * * NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING * * * * *

The Charter Township of Orion Zoning Board of Appeals will hold a Public Hearing on Monday, June 26,

2023, at 7:00 pm at the Orion Township Municipal Complex, 2323 Joslyn Road, Lake Orion,

Michigan 48360, on the following matter:

AB-2023-14, Scott Kehrer, 2716 Mercury Ct., 09-20-477-008

The applicant is seeking to extend the expiration date for the approved variance for ZBA Case AB-2022-03.

That variance was from Article VI, Section 6.04, Zoned R-2

1. A 7.42 front yard setback variance from the required 35-ft. to add a second story addition 27.58-ft. from

the front property line.

You may send correspondence regarding this case to the Charter Township of Orion, 2323 Joslyn Rd., Lake

Orion, MI 48360 to the attention of the Zoning Board of Appeals or send an email to

lharrison@oriontownship.org. You may also attend the public hearing in-person to express your views and/or

concerns.

A complete copy of the proposed ZBA application is on file in the Planning & Zoning Department and may

be examined during normal business hours, 8:30 am to 4:30 pm, Monday through Friday, until the date of the

public hearing.

Orion Township will provide necessary and reasonable auxiliary aids, and services for individuals with

disabilities at the public hearing upon advance notice by writing or calling Penny S. Shults, Township Clerk,

2323 Joslyn Road, Lake Orion, Michigan 48360; (248) 391-0304, ext. 4001. Please contact the Clerk’s

office at least 72 hours in advance of the public hearing.

Dan Durham, Chairman

Zoning Board of Appeals

Charter Township of Orion