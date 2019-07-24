Orion Twp. ZBA Public Hearing AB-99-01-2019: Bob Warren Trucking, Inc, Lot 28 of Highland Farms

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The Charter Township of Orion Zoning Board of Appeals will hold a public hearing on Monday, August 12, 2019 at 7:00 pm in the lower level of the Orion Township Hall, 2525 Joslyn Road, Lake Orion, Michigan 48360, on the following matter:

AB-99-01-2019: Bob Warren Trucking, Inc, Lot 28 of Highland Farms (parcel # 09-32-400-024), Lot 29 of Highland Farms (parcel # 09-32-400-022), Lot 30 of Highland Farms (parcel #09-32-400-021), and a 7.5-acre parcel (parcel # 09-32-400-058) The petitioner is requesting to close out Ordinance No. 99 Permit for sand and gravel mining, earth excavation, and/or filling and earth balancing

You may send correspondence regarding this case to the Orion Township Hall, addressed to the Zoning Board of Appeals, or you may attend the public hearing to express your views and/or concerns.

A complete copy of the proposed ZBA application is on file in the Planning & Zoning Department and may be examined during normal business hours, 8:30 am to 4:30 pm, Monday through Friday, until the date of the public hearing.

Orion Township will provide necessary and reasonable auxiliary aids, and services for individuals with disabilities at the public hearing upon advance notice by writing or calling Penny S. Shults, Township Clerk, 2525 Joslyn Road, Lake Orion, Michigan 48360; (248) 391-0304, ext. 4001. Please contact the Clerk’s office at least 72 hours in advance of the public hearing.

Loren Yaros, Chairman

Zoning Board of Appeals

Charter Township of Orion