Orion Twp. woman arrested, arraigned on assault, contributing to the delinquency of a minor charges

By Jim Newell

Review Editor

ORION TWP. — An Orion Township woman was arrested and arraigned in court after allegedly assaulting her daughter and providing alcohol to a minor, an Oakland County Sheriff’s Office incident report stated.

The sheriff’s office Emergency Dispatch Center received a call from a concerned grandmother at 2:04 a.m. March 14 requesting deputies check on the welfare of her 15-year-old granddaughter and 1-month-old great-grandson.

The caller reported the granddaughter and the girl’s 43-year-old mother were allegedly drinking alcohol together in the garage of their home.

Upon arriving at the home, deputies met with the mother and her two daughters, a 17-year-old and the 15-year-old, to conduct a welfare check.

One of the children was visibly upset and had fresh red marks on her left upper arm. One of the children reported that her mother had punched her and thrown her to the floor after getting angry with her, the report stated.

The mother was found to have a BAC of .19, more than twice the legal limit. She refused to write a statement for the deputies when asked, but claimed she was defending herself.

The 15-year-old child, who had been found to have been drinking, was safely taken to the hospital for detox.

Based on the physical injuries and witness statements the mother was arrested.

The Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office authorized complaints for Domestic Assault and Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor. The mother was arraigned on the charges, given a $2,000 personal bond and released from jail.