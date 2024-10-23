Orion Twp. to switch garbage haulers, effective in January

Township to go with Waste Management

By Jim Newell

Managing Editor

jnewell@mihomepaper.com

ORION TWP. — Orion Township residents will see a new waste hauler picking up their trash, recycling and yard waste in January, a move that township officials said will provide the services that people expect.

The Orion Township Board of Trustees voted 6-0 on Monday to switch from Priority Waste to Waste Management (WM) as the township’s single waste hauler provider, effective Jan. 1, 2025. Clerk Penny Shults was absent from the meeting.

Trustee Matt Pfeiffer made the motion, which was supported by Trustee Mike Flood. Under the motion, Orion Township Supervisor Chris Barnett and the township attorney will now enter into negotiations with Waste Management to finalize the terms of the proposed five-year contract, with an option to renew at the end of that term.

The township had a five-year contract with GFL through Dec. 31, 2024 to provide waste hauling services. On June 4, Ontario-based GFL announced they had sold 73 municipal contracts, including Orion Township’s, to Clinton Township-based Priority Waste. The deal was completed July 1.

On June 17, the Orion Township Board of Trustees voted 7-0 consenting to the agreement to transfer solid waste, recycling, and yard waste collection from GFL to Priority Waste.

But the transition from GFL to Priority Waste was anything but smooth, township officials said.

“The transition from GFL to Priority was anything but smooth. We want to thank your residents for their patience. We had neighborhoods go several weeks without services that they were paying for,” Barnett said. “We were frustrated, along with a lot of the communities in southeast Michigan. But they have gotten much better, so we were excited to see a bid from them. We were excited to see WM, who has a landfill here, and Standard is a newer company. At the end of the day our job is, the best we can, to award bids to the (best) qualified bidder that provides these services for us. I’m confident with WM moving forward, and I support this decision.”

Flood pointed out that the township is not required to take the lowest bid.

“A lot of times what factors into that is the quality of service. And I can say for one thing I’m pretty disappointed in the transition,” Flood said. “What I’d like to make sure is that we keep the same amenities that we’ve been enjoying for almost the last five years.”

“To say that I wasn’t happy with the transition is an understatement,” Pfeiffer said.

Orion Township sent out a Request for Proposals (RFP) on Sept. 11, 2024 requesting proposals from contractors to provide solid waste collection, transportation services, recycling and yard waste collection and disposal services. Three proposals were received by the Sept. 30, 2024 deadline from Priority Waste, WM, and Standard Waste Services.

Currently, township residents pay $53.16 per quarter for waste services, according to township documents. Priority Waste bid $55.50 per quarter, WM bid $56.85 and Standard Waste bid $57.87. Under the proposal from WM, residents who enroll in the annual prepay, automated payment and electronic payment options will receive a 3% discount. Senior citizens and veterans can receive a 5% discount, with a cumulative cap for discounts being 5%, according to township documents.

Barnett also pointed out that the pricing does not include the cost for solid waste disposal at Eagle Valley landfill, which is approximately $5-$6 per household per quarter. That contract is part of a separate agreement the township board approved on Oct. 7.

Final per household pricing for the contract with WM will be made available to residents in November, along with other important information to assist with transitioning the township from Priority Waste to WM services, Barnett said.

Orion Township residents own the waste and recycling bins so they will not have to purchase new bins once WM takes over, Barnett said.

“There’s been a lot of time and thought put into this process, and a lot of consideration. The number one goal for me as your supervisor … is providing good services at good prices for our residents,” Barnett said.