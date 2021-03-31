Orion Twp. Supervisor Chris Barnett elected first vice chair of SEMCOG

The SEMCOG (Southeast Michigan Council of Governments) elected its 2021-2022 slate of officers on March 18, with Orion Township Supervisor Chris Barnett elected as first vice chairperson of SEMCOG

The SEMCOG General Assembly elected Brenda Jones, president of the Detroit City Council, as the chairperson.

Barnett will take over as SEMCOG chairperson in 2022-2023.

SEMCOG membership is open to all counties, cities, villages, townships, intermediate school districts, and community colleges in Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, St. Clair, Washtenaw and Wayne Counties.

The organization brings together all governments to solve regional challenges and enhance the quality of life for the region’s 4.7 million people.

Online: www.semcog.org. – J.N.