Orion Twp. single garbage hauler is unwanted, unneeded

I am a 72-year-old retired Vietnam veteran and somewhat handicapped, making it very difficult to be considered for employment. I live on my social security allotment and have no pension. Many of my elderly neighbors are in my same predicament. When I got this trash notice it sounded like I had to do this.

I went to the township offices to explain how I didn’t have any trash service, didn’t need any trash service and could not afford any trash service. While trying to get my point across, the individual in the supervisor’s office, who stood staring at me like I must be insane, did not listen, did not care, and just kept saying “It’s mandatory, there is no opt out” over and over, so I left.

Here is the problem with me and so many others: I fill maybe two small bags of trash every three months and perhaps one small bag of recycling.

In my case, my daughters (years ago) said just to bring it to their house, that I didn’t need to throw away money for this, that being on a fixed income is very hard to manage a budget and they love me.

Some others I have talked to have similar arrangements or share pickup service with a neighbor. We collectively do not want or need or can afford this money grab by this administration. Was there ever a vote? Did we ever have any say in the matter? Great, lucrative deal for GFL – not a good deal for us. We have a miniscule amount of trash and get dinged the same as a family of eight. What exactly did GFL promise you to sign this contract? Is there any oversight?

One other thing you missed in your closed-door, back-alley deal for greed: How soon do the children start getting ran over dodging traffic at Heights and Susan Marie while waiting for the school bus, considering there will be 20 of those containers eating up that small piece of land? Land that, by the way, is private property.

When it snows, which road will be closed to traffic while waiting for your garbage can windfall to work?

There was a choice of which service to use. By eliminating competition, rest assured every year after your initial payoff deal the price from GFL will go up and up and up, won’t it?

Your neighbor,

Richard Woodmancy

Orion Twp.

Editor’s Note: The Orion Twp. Board of Trustees held public hearings and townhall meetings, and published legal notices on the transition process to a single waste hauler. Please see lakeorionreview.com and back issues of The Lake Orion Review for previous articles and public notices.