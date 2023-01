PUBLIC NOTICE

ORION TOWNSHIP PUBLIC LIBRARY

County of Oakland, Michigan

The Orion Township Public Library is now seeking qualified individuals to

fill a vacancy on the library’s Board of Trustees. Applicants should be willing

to serve until November 2024. Please submit an online application, cover

letter, and resume by January 19, 2023. The online application is available at:

https://orionlibrary.org/library-employment/ .