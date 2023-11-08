Orion Twp. Public Library server hacked, no patron data stolen

By Jim Newell

Managing Editor

ORION TWP. — The Orion Township Public Library’s server sustained a malware attack with the culprits in the attack demanding a ransom.

Library administration assured patrons that their personal information was not compromised during the malware attack.

On Oct. 20, library staff detected unusual activity on their file server. Following immediate action by the library’s head of information technology, who shut down the server, the library sought assistance from Knight Technology Group (KTG) to restore their servers from backup, an Oakland County Sheriff’s Office incident report stated.

KTG’s investigation revealed evidence of malware that had encrypted the files and demanded a bitcoin ransom.

Library administration then issued a notice to users on Oct. 23.

“Over the weekend the library experienced a malware attack on our servers. This was discovered quickly, and we have been working to safely bring our servers back online. No patron data was compromised in this attack,” the statement read.

On Oct. 25, library staff sent out another email updating patrons on the situation.

“Most issues with our servers have been resolved as of Oct. 25, 2023. Most services are available, including public Wi-Fi, access to the Internet, all materials can be checked out, and public printing. Our website is also up and running. Some online resources such as Oakland County Historical Resources may not work properly, we are still working to restore those features. If you notice any additional technical issues, please let us know.”

The incident is actively under investigation by the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.