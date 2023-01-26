Orion Twp. – Public Hearing on Feb. 6, 2023 – Square Lake Watercraft Control Ordinance

***NOTICE***
Charter Township of Orion
Board of Trustees
Square Lake Watercraft Control Ordinance #140
PUBLIC HEARING
February 6, 2023 at 7:00 p.m.
2323 Joslyn Road, Lake Orion MI 48360
The Orion Township Board of Trustees will hold a public hearing at 7:00 p.m. on
Monday, February 6, 2023, at the Orion Township Municipal Complex, 2323
Joslyn Road, Lake Orion, MI 48360, regarding the Square Lake Watercraft
Control Ordinance #140.
Oral and written public comment is welcome. Please submit written comments to
the attention of Penny S. Shults, Clerk, 2323 Joslyn Road, Lake Orion, MI
48360, or email pshults@oriontownship.org. Please call (248) 391-0304, ext.
4001 if additional information is needed.
Penny S. Shults, Clerk
Charter Township of Orion
In the spirit of compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, individuals with a disability
should feel free to contact Penny S. Shults, Clerk, at 391-0304, ext. 4001, at least seventy-two
hours in advance of the meeting to request accommodations.