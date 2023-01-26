Orion Twp. – Public Hearing on Feb. 6, 2023 – Square Lake Watercraft Control Ordinance

***NOTICE***

Charter Township of Orion

Board of Trustees

Square Lake Watercraft Control Ordinance #140

PUBLIC HEARING

February 6, 2023 at 7:00 p.m.

2323 Joslyn Road, Lake Orion MI 48360

The Orion Township Board of Trustees will hold a public hearing at 7:00 p.m. on

Monday, February 6, 2023, at the Orion Township Municipal Complex, 2323

Joslyn Road, Lake Orion, MI 48360, regarding the Square Lake Watercraft

Control Ordinance #140.

Oral and written public comment is welcome. Please submit written comments to

the attention of Penny S. Shults, Clerk, 2323 Joslyn Road, Lake Orion, MI

48360, or email pshults@oriontownship.org. Please call (248) 391-0304, ext.

4001 if additional information is needed.

Penny S. Shults, Clerk

Charter Township of Orion

In the spirit of compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, individuals with a disability

should feel free to contact Penny S. Shults, Clerk, at 391-0304, ext. 4001, at least seventy-two

hours in advance of the meeting to request accommodations.