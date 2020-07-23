Orion Twp. Parks and Rec. summer concerts continue at Wildwood

Orion Township Parks and Recreation is holding their summer concert series at the Wildwood Amphitheater.

Originally, eight concerts were scheduled to take place each Tuesday from June 23 to Aug. 11, however, due to COVID-19, the first two concerts (the North Oakland Concert Band and the Lake Orion High School Marching Band) had to be canceled due to the sheer size of the bands that were scheduled to perform, said Jennifer Vezina, programmer for Orion Twp. Parks and Recreation.

The concert series officially began on July 7 with a performance by Itchycoo Park. It is expected that the remaining performances will take place as weather permits.

Future performances include Dave Bennett on July 28, Katmandu (a Bob Segar tribute band) on Aug. 4 and Tommy Lee Thompson (an Elton John tribute) on Aug. 11.

Miss. Mixology will also be at each concert providing drink concessions; however, food will not be available for purchase. Those attending the show are welcome to bring their own food with them if they wish, Vezina said.

“We are requiring social distancing on the hill, which is very easy to do because it’s a very large facility, so it’s easy to be six feet away from your neighbor. So, we have signage out for that,” said Vezina.

“We ask that if you cannot social distance that you wear a mask but since the event is outdoors and you’re six feet away from people, then once you’re seated in your spot you do not have to wear a mask.”

Orion Twp. Parks and Rec. is also capping the concerts at 100 people.

The Wildwood Amphitheater is located at 2525 Joslyn Rd.

Last minute event updates can be found on the Orion Township Parks and Recreation Facebook page. – By Megan Kelley