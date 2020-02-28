Orion Twp. — Notice of Election March 10, 2020

NOTICE OF ELECTION

TO THE ELECTORS OF THE

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF ORION –

OAKLAND COUNTY, MICHIGAN

MARCH 10, 2020

PRESIDENTIAL PRIMARY ELECTION

TO ALL QUALIFIED ELECTORS: NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that an Election will be held in the CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF ORION, TUESDAY, MARCH 10, 2020.

The POLLS will be open from 7:00 A.M. to 8:00 P.M.

AT THE POLLING PLACES LISTED BELOW:

1 St. Joseph’s Catholic Church 715 N. Lapeer Rd., Lake Orion 2 Blanche Sims Elementary School 465 E. Jackson, Lake Orion 3 Lake Orion Church of Christ 1080 Hemingway, Lake Orion 4 Orion Township Public Library 825 Joslyn Rd., Lake Orion 5 Good Shepherd Lutheran Church 1950 S. Baldwin Rd., Lake Orion 6 Waldon Middle School 2509 Waldon Rd., Lake Orion 7 Carpenter Elementary School 2290 Flintridge, Orion 8 The Orion Center 1335 Joslyn Rd., Lake Orion 9 Scripps Middle School 385 E. Scripps Rd., Lake Orion 10 St. Mary’s in the Hills Episcopal Church 2512 Joslyn Ct., Lake Orion 11 The Orion Center 1335 Joslyn Rd., Lake Orion 12 Lake Orion United Methodist Church 140 E. Flint St., Lake Orion 13 Mount Zion Community House 4005 S Baldwin Rd., Lake Orion 14 King of Kings Lutheran Church 1715 S. Lapeer Rd., Lake Orion 15 Orion Township Fire Station #2 3801 Giddings Road, Orion

THE MARCH 10, 2020 PRESIDENTIAL PRIMARY ELECTION WILL BE CONDUCTED IN ALL VOTING PRECINCTS IN ORION TOWNSHIP FOR THE PURPOSE OF NOMINATING CANDIDATES FOR THE OFFICE OF PRESIDENT AND FOR THE FOLLOWING PROPOSAL:

Renewal of Oakland County Art Institute Authority Millage

In 2020 the electors of Oakland County approved a 10-year millage to provide County residents with services from the Detroit Institute of Arts (DIA) through the Oakland County Art Institute Authority.

As a result of the millage, the DIA provides Oakland County residents with free K-12 school field trips including free transportation, free senior group programming with free transportation, and unlimited free general admission. To ensure transparency, the DIA submits to an annual independent audit and posts financial reports online.

To continue to provide revenue to the DIA, which will allow these DIA services for the residents of the County to continue, the Art Institute Authority is permitted by law to seek a renewal of the millage at the rate of no more than the current 0.2 mill (20 cents per $1,000 taxable value) on all real and personal property in the County. Revenue from this millage will be disbursed to the Art Institute Authority and then transferred to the DIA as permitted by and for the purposes set forth in Public Act 296 of 2010. It is estimated that if approved and levied, this millage renewal would generate approximately $13,600,000 in 2022.

Do you approve the renewal of the 0.2 mill on all taxable property located within the County for a period of 10 years from 2022 through 2031?

FOR QUALIFIED ELECTORS OF THE PONTIAC COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT ONLY

School Improvement Bond Proposal

Shall the School District of the City of Pontiac, County of Oakland, State of Michigan, borrow the sum of not to exceed One Hundred Forty-Seven Million Dollars ($147,000,000) and issue its general obligation unlimited tax bonds, in one or more series, for the purpose of paying for the cost of the following project:

-Remodeling, equipping, re-equipping, furnishing, re-furnishing school buildings, athletic fields, playgrounds and other facilities for safety and security, heating, ventilation and cooling improvements and other purposes;

-Erecting security entrances, classroom additions and other additions to existing school buildings and other facilities;

-Acquiring and installing instructional technology infrastructure and equipment in school buildings and other facilities; and

-Preparing, developing and improving sites at school buildings, playgrounds, athletic fields and other facilities for traffic control, safety and security and other purposes?

The maximum number of years any series of bonds may be outstanding, exclusive of refunding, is not more than thirty (30) years; the estimated millage that will be levied to pay the proposed bonds in the first year is 2.0 mills (which is equal to $2.00 per $1,000 of taxable value); and the estimated simple average annual millage that will be required to retire each series of bonds is 2.0 mills annually ($2.00 per $1,000 of taxable value).

If approved by the voters, the bonds will be guaranteed by the State under the School Bond Qualification and Loan Program (the “Program”). The School District currently has $0 of qualified bonds outstanding and $0 of qualified loans outstanding under the Program. The School District does not expect to borrow from the Program to pay debt service on these bonds. The estimated computed millage rate required to be levied to pay the proposed bonds may change in the future based on changes in certain circumstances.

(Pursuant to State law, expenditure of bond proceeds must be audited, and the proceeds cannot be used for teacher, administrator or employee salaries, repair or maintenance costs or other operating expenses.)

Building and Site Sinking Fund Tax Renewal

This proposal, if approved by the electors, will renew the authority last approved by the electors in 2016 and which expires with the 2020 levy, for the School District to levy a building and site sinking fund tax at the reduced rate of 0.80 mills from the previously authorized rate of 2.87 mills. This proposal allows the use of proceeds of the millage for he construction or repair of school buildings. Pursuant to State law, the expenditure of the building and site sinking fund millage proceeds must be audited, and the proceeds cannot be used for teacher, administrator or employee salaries, maintenance or other operating expenses.

Shall the limitation on the total amount of taxes which may be assessed against all property in School District of the City of Pontiac, County of Oakland, Michigan, be renewed in the amount of 0.80 mills ($0.80 per $1,000 of taxable valuation), for a period of five (5) years, being the years 2021 to 2025, inclusive, to create a building and site sinking fund to be used for the construction or repair of school buildings or for other purposes, to the extent permitted by law? This millage would provide estimated revenues to the School District of approximately Two Million One Hundred Forty Thousand ($2,140,000) Dollars during the 2021 calendar year, if approved and levied.

VOTER INSTRUCTIONS IN ALTERNATIVE FORMAT:

In compliance with the voting accessibility requirements of the Help America Vote Act (HAVA), voting instructions in an audio and/or Braille format can be made available to voters prior to the election or at the polls on Election Day. Voters should feel free to contact Penny S. Shults, Clerk, at (248) 391-0304, ext. 4001, to request such accommodations.

PLEASE NOTE: ALL ORION TOWNSHIP PRECINCTS ARE ACCESSIBLE TO THE HANDICAPPED.

PENNY S. SHULTS, CLERK

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF ORION

Posted: February 21, 2020

Publish: February 26, 2020