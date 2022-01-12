Orion Twp. Municipal Complex tours, ribbon cutting ceremony on Feb. 1

Orion Township government officials and staff will host an open house and ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Orion Township Municipal Complex.

The public is invited to tour the new $18 million facility, see the new government offices and the new Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Orion Twp. Substation.

The open house is from 5-7 p.m. Feb. 1 with a ribbon cutting ceremony scheduled for 6 p.m. There will also be refreshments and special guests.

The Orion Twp. Municipal Complex is at 2323 Joslyn Rd., on the corner of Scripps Road.

 

