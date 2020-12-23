Orion Twp. man charged after leaving a young mother in critical condition

By Jim Newell

Review Editor

An Orion Township man is in custody after severely beating the mother of his child and then fleeing with their three-month-old baby, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office stated.

The suspect in the attack was identified as 31-year-old Christian Depaul Roberson.

The woman was taken to local hospital in critical condition, according to a news release from Oakland County Undersheriff Mike McCabe’s office.

The sheriff’s office did not release the identity of the victim.

“On Dec. 12, Orion Township deputies responded to calls for help when a severely beaten 30-year-old women alerted neighbors in the 4700 block of Georgia Drive in Orion Township that she needed medical help and her three-month-old baby had been taken by the infant’s father after she was attacked and severely beaten in (the) home they shared,” authorities said in the news release.

The woman walked to a neighbor’s house for help. She suffered multiple broken orbital and facial bones during the attack and was transported to a local hospital. Due to the severity of her injuries, the woman was airlifted to University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor in critical condition.

The baby was later found safe at Roberson’s mother’s home; however, Roberson had fled the scene.

Soon after the attack, the suspect began posting on social media that he was remorseful and suicidal.

It was discovered he was driving a black 2018 Cadillac XT5 and bulletins were sent out to surrounding agencies to be on the lookout for Roberson.

On Dec. 14, the OCSO Fugitive Apprehension Team (FAT) located and arrested Roberson in the City of Pontiac.

He was arraigned on Dec. 15 in front of Magistrate Marie Soma of the 52nd-3rd District Court in Rochester Hills. Roberson has been charged with one count of Assault with Intent to Do Great Bodily Harm Less Than Murder or by Strangulation, 10-year felony.

He was given a $300,000 cash bond, no 10 percent surety. If Roberson is bonded out, a GPS tether must be worn.

His next court date was at 2 p.m. Dec. 22 at the 52nd-3rd District Court.

Roberson has no prior criminal history, authorities said.