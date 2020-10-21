Orion Twp. Library hits the streets with StoryWalk in downtown Lake Orion

The Orion Township Public Library and the Lake Orion Downtown Development Authority are partnering up for the month of October to bring StoryWalk to the streets of downtown Lake Orion.

“This StoryWalk is a safe and healthy way to enjoy something from the library,” said Ashley Lehman, head of youth services. “It’s a fun and innovative way for families, children and adults alike to enjoy reading and the outdoors at the same time.”

The StoryWalk — featuring the children’s story Owl Babies by Martin Waddell — can be viewed in the windows of various downtown businesses located on Broadway Street in Lake Orion.

Starting at The Lake Orion Review, 30 N. Broadway St., and ending at Wine Social, visitors to downtown can read this nighttime story of three sibling owls who are awaiting their mother to come back to the nest. While waiting, they imagine what might have happened to her and hope she arrives back safely.

“We wanted to offer something that encourages families to take a walk through downtown to check out the businesses and also promotes family activities and healthy learning,” said Lehman. “It also encourages literacy in all aspects of life.”

The Orion Twp. Library is still closed to browsing but library members can still utilize their curbside pick-up option. Appointments for technology use can be made at www.orionlibrary.org. — By Megan Kelley