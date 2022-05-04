Orion Twp. Library discontinues CloudLibrary platform

Beginning May 8, 2022, the Orion Township Library will no longer offer CloudLibrary as an eBook and audiobook platform.

“We found that usage of CloudLibrary lagged behind our other services, so we decided to concentrate our efforts on our more popular services,” the library said in an April 25 email to patrons. “You will still be able to access many great items on our Libby and Hoopla services.”

Items that the library owned in CloudLibrary will be moved to the Libby service. Holds that have been placed in CloudLibrary will not automatically transfer to Libby with the titles.

Anyone with holds in CloudLibrary is advised to keep a record of the authors and titles associated with their holds and, once the transfer process is complete, to place their holds again in Libby.

“We hope this move will offer the best reading experience for the most users. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience this will cause,” the communiqué stated.

– J.N.