Orion Twp. Library announces summer reading program

The Orion Township Public Library may be closed but their summer reading program is still very much ready for takeoff.

Starting on June 6 and ending on August 8, children, teens and adults will have the opportunity to win prizes based on the number of books read during that time.

“Fantasy and Fairy Tales come alive this year with our theme ‘Imagine Your Story,’ said Library Director, Karen Knox in a press release. “Whether you participate in the Read with Me (0-5), Readers (K-5), Teen (6-12), or the Adult program, you will for sure expand your vocabulary, sharpen your literacy skills, and have a great time reading.”

Youth between the ages of 0-5 are encouraged to read 10, 20 and 30 books together throughout the summer, with prizes being given along the way.

Elementary age students are challenged to read 5, 10 and 15 hours to receive their prizes. They will also have the Bingo challenge for completing library-related activities. The library will also be offering virtual programming throughout the summer.

Teens are encouraged to read two, four or six to win a number of prizes and a chance to win the grand prize of a $100 Amazon gift card. Earn additional prizes by completing other library challenges along the way. And be sure to sign up for other virtual teen summer programs.

Adults can read five books over the summer to receive a $5 gift card to a local business as well as a free coffee from ABeanToGo in downtown Lake Orion. Adults will also have the opportunity to participate in other challenges as well as additional programs such as Fairy House Makerspace, Dungeons and Dragons and Mythological Monsters.

Sign up at orionlibrary.org/summer-reading.

Additionally, with “Safer At Home” orders now beginning to be lifted throughout Michigan, it is anticipated that the library will begin allowing employees in the building next week. As for when patrons will be able to visit and under what guidelines is still unclear. — M.K.