Orion Twp. Library announces 2021 summer reading program

The Orion Township Public Library announced last week that they would again be providing an opportunity for patrons of all ages to participate in this year’s summer reading program starting on June 12 until Aug. 7.

The library’s summer reading program is available for all ages and offers incentives and creating activities to promote reading and advancing literacy gains over the summer months.

“This fun-filled animal theme ‘Tails and Tales’ will be enjoyable for all ages,” said Library Director Karen Knox. “Whether you participate in the Youth (Birth-5th grade), Teen (grades 6-12), or the Adult program, you will for sure expand your vocabulary, sharpen your literacy skills, and have a great time reading.”

Youth summer reading

This year’s program is all about shutting down the computers and hopping offline. Come by the library starting June 12 to pick up a 2021 Tails and Tales Passport. Children will earn stamps for completing library-related activities be entered to win fun prizes.

Staff members will stamp your reading log after each book or challenge completed.

Passports can also be downloaded online at orionlibrary.org.

At 11 a.m. on June 12, the Orion library will kick-off their summer reading program at the Orion Township Public Library with a live animal show and owl pellet dissection from Howell Nature Center.

At 11 a.m. on Aug. 7 the library will celebrate the end of summer with an end of summer party that will include games, nature scavenger hunt and a raffle prize giveaway.

Teen summer reading

Teens will also move away from the digital devices and celebrate summer reading with an old-fashioned game of bingo. Come by the library on June 12 to pick up a game log and welcome bag.

The bingo card is full of reading challenges to complete. Win three squares and head back to the library to get a stamp and a $5 gift card to a local Lake Orion business. Win at bingo and come back for a free book of your choice. All winning bingo cards returned to the library by Aug. 7 will be entered to win a $100 Amazon gift card.

Kick-off for the teen summer reading program will consist of an escape room that will take place at 12:30 p.m. on June 12. And the end of the summer reading program will be celebrated at 8 p.m. on Aug. 13 with an outdoor movie in the Reading Garden. Both events have limited capacity so register online while space is available.

Adult summer reading

Adults are also heading to paper format for the summer reading program this year. Pick up a reading log from the library starting on June 12 and log your books throughout the summer while getting stamps from staff members for completed challenges. Once you are done, turn it in for a gift card to a local business. Each completed challenge will enter you into a drawing for a $25 gift card. Completing your reading log will enter you into a drawing for a $100 Amazon gift card.

At 2 p.m. on June 12, the adult summer reading program will begin at the library with stories of local wildlife through a photo tour with naturalist Andrew Nowicki. After the presentation, Nowicki will lead a nature walk around the library and surrounding trails.

Reading logs are also available at the Orion Center starting on June 14.

All outdoor activities may be canceled, rescheduled or moved to virtual format depending on the weather and current COVID-19 restrictions. For calendar updates visit orionlibrary.org/calendar.

For more information about the 2021 Summer Reading Program contact Kathleen at kkwiatkowski@orionlibrary.org (Adult), Sabrina at shalsey@orionlibrary.org (Teen), or Ashley at alehman@orionlibrary.org (Youth), or visit orionlibrary.org.

The Orion Township Public Library is located at 825 Joslyn Road in Lake Orion.