Safe Money Mindset Workshop for ages 50 and over

A free Safe Money Mindset Workshop for people ages 50 and over is coming to Clarkston and Oxford at the local American Legion halls.

During the educational workshop, guests will learn the differences between wills and trusts, techniques to bypass probate, how to safeguard their estate and decode new Estate Recovery laws.

The workshop will explore how people can safeguard their assets and their home from government liens due to nursing home expenses.

Instructors will also explain the difference between Medicare and Medicaid and what each pays.

The sessions are May 22 at the Oxford American Legion Hall Walter Fraser Post 108, 130 E. Drahner Rd., at 2:30 p.m. and the Clarkston American Legion Hall, 4819 Mary Sue Ave., at 6:30 p.m.

There is limited seating so advanced registration is appreciated by calling 877-318-1160. – J.N.