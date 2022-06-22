Orion Twp. Fire Dept. responds to 121 calls over 13 days

The Orion Township Fire Department responded to 121 calls for service from June 3-15, with Emergency Medical Services constituting 95 of those incidents.

The numbers are from the fire department’s bi-monthly report to the Orion Township Board of Trustees.

Other calls included combustible/flammable spills and leaks (1), electrical wiring/equipment problems (2), public service assistance (3), unauthorized burning (1), false alarm and false calls and other (5), good intent calls (10), structure fires (1), mobile property fire (1), outside fires (2).

Thus far in 2022, the fire department has responded to 1,490 calls for service, with 834 transports.

The department has provided mutual aid to neighboring communities twice and received mutual aid support twice. – J.N.