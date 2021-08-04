Orion Twp. Fire Department call volume nears 200 calls over a two week period

Orion Township firefighters responded to 189 calls for service from July 15-27, according to a report from Assistant Fire Chief John Pender to the township board of trustees.

Of those calls, 132 were medical, 57 were non-medical. So far in 2021, the fire department has had 1,884 calls for service.

The fire department had 299 patient transports before becoming an ALS (Advanced Life Support service) department; since becoming an ALS credited department, firefighters have transported 289 patients. The department has also recovered $138,654.17 in transport cost recovery.

• Other fire department significant incidents include:

• One member of the department on the HazMat team assisted with the tanker fire on I-75.

• One member of the department on the Tech team assisted with the missing person search in Dryden.

• Firefighters provided mutual aid to the Oxford Fire Department for a structure fire.

• When a large storm recently passed through the area, there were 40 calls for service in a 24-hour period and 22 calls for service in a 2-hour period during the storm.

• There was a person trapped in an elevator due to a power outage. The person was extricated.

• Two high tension power line poles were knocked over by a semi-truck. The semi driver was trapped in the vehicle until power could be shut off.

• There is a pre-construction meeting in Ohio for a new fire engine.

• There is a pre-construction meeting for a new ambulance.

