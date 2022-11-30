Orion Twp. deputies to participate in Shop with a Hero program, community support appreciated

By Jim Newell

Review Editor

ORION TWP. — The holiday season is fast approaching and deputies at the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office want to ensure that some children in the Orion area aren’t left out in the cold this Christmas.

The Orion Township substation deputies are once again participating in the Shop with a Hero program, providing area kids who may not otherwise have a festive holiday with a shopping spree to buy gifts, clothes or other items.

But the police need a little help from the community – the department doesn’t like to turn away a child who qualifies for Shop with a Hero and resources are limited.

This year, Shop with a Hero is Dec. 8 and any donations individuals, families, community groups and businesses can make wont’ sit in the bottom of a stocking, said Lt. Darren Ofiara, commander of the Orion Township substation.

The deputies will once again be at Meijer in Oxford to take kids shopping. The deputies and Meijer give kids gift cards to shop for themselves and family members, helping the kids as they select items and giving them support throughout the evening.

“We can use help with several more Meijer gift cards. If anyone wishes to assist with a Meijer gift card, please drop it off at the Sheriff’s Orion Township Station prior to Dec. 5. Any amount of Meijer gift card will go towards each child who deputies will host the night of the event. Any additional cards will be passed on directly by the deputies on the streets to needy folks in the community around the holiday season!” Ofiara said.

Each group is asked not to bring more than 10 children, there are usually cost overruns.

Take donations to the OCSO Orion Twp. Substation at the Orion Township Municipal Complex, 2323 Joslyn Rd.